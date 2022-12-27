Patrick Vieira describes Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s World Cup celebration as ‘stupid’ for abusing Kylian Mbappe

Emiliano Martinez was pictured with a Kylian Mbappe doll during this week’s celebrations in Buenos Aires

By Colin Millar, The Mirror

Crystal Palace boss and former France international Patrick Viera believes Emiliano Martinez’s “stupid” celebrations “took away” from Argentina’s World Cup success.

Martinez was the hero in Argentina’s remarkable final victory over France thanks to a stunning last-gasp stop to deny striker Randal Kolo Muani in the closing minute of extra time before saving Kingsley Coman’s penalty in the shootout as Argentina won the trophy.

In the minutes after Argentina’s World Cup triumph was confirmed, the Aston Villa goalkeeper appeared to be winning graciously and comforted a disconsolate Kylian Mbappe — the Paris Saint-Germain striker netted a stunning hat-trick as he beat Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot title — who scored twice inside two minutes of normal time before scoring another penalty in extra time to once again.

However, Martinez’s attitude quickly shifted from apparent humble winner to gloating champion. The goalkeeper, 30, made more headlines after the match when he celebrated his Golden Glove award win with a lewd gesture in front of Qatari officials before he took aim at Mbappe during Argentina’s rowdy dressing room celebrations.

The post-match fallout came after the two had clashed with a war of words in the build-up to the tournament and the final. The duo had a seemingly long-running feud which has continued with Martinez’s prolonged mocking of Mbappe after the final – which many have criticised as lacking in class.

The Crystal Palace boss Vieira, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, is the latest to take aim at the former Arsenal shot-stopper, saying the manner of Martinez’s celebrations have played a role in the abuse Mbappe received in the aftermath of the final.

“When you are talking about the abuse and the comments that he [Mbappe] received after the World Cup, I think that is damaging the game and himself,” Vieira told a press conference.

Messi has also not been spared for mocking Mbappe — his striking partner at Paris Saint-Germain — but the French has played it down, saying it will not affect their club level performance.

“We will be fine with Leo,” he said. “Very fine. I scored two penalties and 3rd one. He scored one and the 2nd one. He was doing his job in Qatar and I was doing mine too.”

“At Club level we have same ambitions. And if we work together with him and Neymar… We will do it…very good guys. His job is to help me to be as successful as he is. He told me and I believe in him with all the supply he gives to me and us.”

“He always speaks about it — ‘That football is easy’. If you have noticed I am also making things to look easy, I can’t bite the hand that feeds me because of the media.

“I’m learning a lot from this old man. We level at 1-1 in terms of World Cup but he is miles ahead on everything — my job is to listen to him no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have given different responses to being the new Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are reaching the tail end of their glittering careers and the attentions have long since turned to who will be their successors.

After plenty of contenders in recent years, the general consensus has now settled on Kylian Mbappe v Erling Haaland being the next goalscoring rivalry to dominate world football.

Haaland, 22, has been in sensational form for Manchester City whilst 24-year-old Mbappe has long been established as one of the very best.

Inevitably, the pair have been asked about their status as the heirs apparent to Ronaldo and Messi, as well as the prospect of a relationship building with one another.

However, the pair have showed how they differ with their responses and asked earlier this week about whether him vs Mbappe will be the next big rivalry, Haaland told Viaplay: “It’s impossible to say. I don’t like to compare myself with others.

“I think you need to be your own player when it comes to that so I don’t like to compare or anything with that. I think the media has been doing that with Ronaldo and Messi for the last 10 years and I think they’ve been pushing each other as well.

“ I think it’s been a positive thing. Barcelona and Madrid against each other. It’s been the perfect rivalry. But I don’t think about this, honestly.”

Haaland’s comments appear to indicate he accepts the rivalry with Mbappe is almost inevitable and is prepared for the inevitable comparisons it will bring.

However, the Frenchman gave a different response when asked about Haaland in an interview with Esquire magazine last year.

Instead of embracing the rivalry, he seemed to down play the chances of Haaland being able to keep pace and compete with him in the long run.

“It’s the beginning for him,” Mbappe said. “I’m happy for him, for what he’s doing. However, I didn’t just play up front, I played left and right.

“In all modesty, I don’t think anyone is capable of changing a position like that every year and maintaining a great performance at the highest level.”

Since Mbappe made those comments, Haaland has simply gone from strength to strength under the guidance of Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Whether the French star likes it or not, the comparisons between the pair are not going to go away and becoming the next Messi and Ronaldo seems inevitable — even if nobody could quite compare.

The two stars are the latest world’s most valuable XI by Transfermarkt, whichrecently named and ranked the World Cup stars who saw their market value increase following the tournament in Qatar.

Mbappe, the Golden Boot, tops the list with a whopping value of €180 million ahead of England stars Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka — who all feature in the world’s most valuable XI, alongside Man City phenom Haaland.

Thibaut Courtois is valued at €60 million and is the man between the sticks in front of a back-three consisting of Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and Matthijs de Ligt.

The aforementioned Bellingham sits in midfield alongside Pedri, who has a value of €100 million. Vinicius Junior (€120 million), Phil Foden (€110 million) and Saka (€100 million) make up the attacking portion of the XI.

Mbappe and Haaland, who’s valued at €170 million, lead the line in the world’s most valuable XI as follows:

GK: Thibaut Courtois (€60m)

DF: Josko Gvardiol (€75m)

DF: Ruben Dias (€75m)

DF: Matthijs de Ligt (€70m)

MF: Jude Bellingham (€110m)

MF: Pedri (€100m)

LW: Vinicius Junior (€120m)

AM: Phil Foden (€110m)

RW: Bukayo Saka (€100m)

FW: Kylian Mbappe (€180m)

FW: Erling Haaland (€170m).— Additional reporting by Rich Jones, The Mirror & Nasir Jabbar, Sport Bible