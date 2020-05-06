Patrick Mboma names Cameroon’s all time best XI

By Angu Lesley, kick442.com

Legendary Cameroonian striker Patrick Ndem Mboma has revealed his Cameroon dream XI but surprising he didn’t include himself.

The man, who won 54 caps and scored 32 goals for the Indomitable Lions, merged the generation that played three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals between 1984-1988 and the generation that appeared in two consecutive finals between 2000-2002 to form a formidable XI.

The former PSG forward picked two-times African Footballer of the Year and former Espagnol and Barcelona goalkeeper Thomas Nkono in goals.

Nkono is considered one of the best African keepers of all time and is the only keeper to have won the prestigious African Footballer of the Year award, and he did so twice.

In the right back role he has picked former Real Madrid and Chelsea defender Geremi Njitap, with whom he won the the 2000 and 2002 AFCON.

Njitap is considered as one of the best of his generation. The versatile right back played in multiple roles for the Lions and had a successful career abroad winning over 10 trophies.

The defense is completed by Ndoumbe Lea, Kunde Emmanuel,François Bekombo and Mboma’s team mate and captain in his time in the national team Rigobert Song completes the backline.

The cautious formation has legends Doctor Abega Theophile, Marc-Vivien Foe and Samuel Mbappe Leppe in the midfield. This trinity is arguably the best Africa can ever combine.

The Indomitable Lions’ FIFA World Cup lead scorer of all time, Roger Milla is partnered up front by the all-time top scorer in the history of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon — Samuel Eto’o.

Mboma, who currently occupies the third spot in the Indomitable Lions all-time top scorers’ chart, didn’t include himself, probably because he decided to name a team with just two players upfront.

Nine of the XI players (with the exception of Samuel Mbappe Leppe and Francois Bekombo) won the AFCON twice in different generations with the Indomitable Lions.