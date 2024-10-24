Patricia Kaliati arrested over charges yet to be announced 

Maravi Express

In a media statement, the Malawi Police Service say they have arrested UTM Party secretary general Patricia Kaliati today in Likongwe “suspecting her of conspiring with others to commit a serious offence (felony)”.

The statement by MPS public relations officer, Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya, says they have “evidence which implicated her and two others for the conspiracy” whose “details of the serious offence that she is accused of and individuals she conspired together with will be given out to the public at an appropriate time”.

Kalaya adds that the police is “currently hunting for the two accomplices and that Kaliati will be taken before a court of law within 48 hours as required by law”.