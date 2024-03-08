Path of possible tropical storm that it likely to develop from Mozambique Channel still uncertain if it would reach Malawi

* Still 60% chance that it may get closer to southern Malawi — thereby bringing possible damaging winds and torrential rains

* All citizens advised to stay informed through official channels, prepare for potential storms by securing loose items and stocking up on essential supplies

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says the low pressure system currently in the Mozambique Channel is still likely to intensify and evolve into a moderate tropical storm by Sunday, March 10.

But it’s path that it likely to take is still uncertain but there is 60% chance that it may get closer to southern Malawi — thereby bringing possible damaging winds and torrential rains that might cause heavy flash flooding over southern areas from Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Met Department further says many areas across the country will continue receiving locally heavy rains and occasional thunderstorms increasing risk of sporadic flash flooding in low lying and flood prone areas.

This is because of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone continues to oscillate over Malawi.

The public is being urged all citizens “to stay informed through official channels, prepare for potential storms by securing loose items and stocking up on essential supplies”.

“Additionally, it is advisable to avoid crossing flooded and fast flowing waters.

“DCCMS will continue to closely monitor the developments in the Mozambique Channel — any potential impacts on Malawi weather will be promptly communicated to the nation.”

In 2023, when Cyclone Freddy was developing in the Indian Ocean, it first made a landfall over Mozambique in February before turning back.

And while being classified as severe tropical storm, the Met Department informed the public then that it did not pose direct threat to Malawi but it was indirectly inducing influx of Congo air mass into the country.

However, the Department had said direct effects — heavy rainfall associated with strong winds — over southern Malawi were anticipated as the cyclone was expected to make its second landfall over Mozambique coast.

Threats of flash flooding were warned as heavy rainfall associated with strong winds were expected — and it came to pass as Cyclone Freddy wreaked havoc in the Southern Region.

Malawian public is thus on high alert over the possible tropical storm brewing on the Indian Ocean following the Met Department’s estimation that there is 60% chance that it may get closer to southern parts of the country bordering with Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) advises the general public to move to safer and higher areas as a matter of urgency following the alert from the Met Department and to follow weather updates through various communication channels and platforms.

They are also advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers and walking through running water; stay away from power lines and electrical wires and report about fallen power lines to authorities.

“Do not attempt to save personal property at the expense of your lives and that of your family. Move and store essential property in safe higher grounds.

“If you can manage, provide first aid treatment to the injured, those in shock and call for medical help.”

DoDMA further says it is treating the warning with urgency and apart from alerting councils, it has activated all clusters (sector working groups) for swift anticipatory actions.

“DoDMA has also prepositioned search and rescue equipment and has made standby arrangements for the deployment of a search and rescue team!comprising the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service (MPS) the Marine Department and the Malawi Red Cross Society.

“The department is also working with DCCMS in airing early warning messages on radio stations to raise awareness on flooding, strong winds and lightning.

“Councils in disaster-prone areas have been called upon to alert area and village disaster risk management committees to further alert and assist vulnerable communities to move to nearby evacuation centres.

“Councils are further advised to alert the department at the earliest opportunity in the event that communities are affected by the storm.”