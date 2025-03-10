Pasuwa not perturbed with facing South Africa in final round of CHAN; “To be the best, we have to compete against the best”

* We knew before the game started that we were going to play one of the African football giants, so we are not even surprised

By Duncan Mlanjira

In reaction to facing South Africa in the final round of African Nations Championship (CHAN), Flames’ head coach Kalisto Pasuwa is not perturbed, saying for the team to become one of the best in Africa, they have to compete with the best.

After a 1-1 draw with Egypt in the first leg of the CHAN 2025 qualifiers played at Orlando Stadium a week ago, South Africa are reported to have displayed a comprehensive performance yesterday in Cairo to secure a 3-1 victory (4-2 on aggregate) to date the Flames in the final round.

Flames went through after winning 4-0 on aggregate against Comoros, 2-0 in each of the legs both played at Bingu National Stadium as Comoros’ stadia were certified as unfit to host international matches by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The winner of the final tie between Malawi and South Africa — whose first to be played between May 2-4 and the return scheduled for May 10-11 — will book a place at the final tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in August.

Fam.mw reports that Pasuwa remains confident and determined to plan well against Bafana Bafana and while acknowledging the challenge ahead, he insists that facing top teams is essential for the Flames' growth.







“We knew before the game started that we were going to play one of the African football giants, so we are not even surprised,” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “Remember, to be the best, we have to compete against the best.”

Despite South Africa’s formidable form, which CAFonline acknowledged in its match report, saying the COSAFA side put on a dominant display in Cairo — outclassing the Pharaohs in front of their home crowd — Pasuwa remains focused on improving his squad, emphasising the need for tactical adjustments ahead of the tie.

“We will definitely come up with something different in the next round because the games are different,” he says. “It may be a change in the system, formation, or personnel.

“The game in South Africa will be different from the one here in Malawi, so we will consider changes, definitely.”

Fam.mw reports that Malawi and South Africa last met in the COSAFA Cup 2023, where a goalless draw led to South Africa winning 5-3 on penalties — and now, with a place in the CHAN finals on the line, “Pasuwa knows his team must step up to overcome the challenge”.



Meanwhile, Pasuwa will shift his focus to the Flames’ next assignments being the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers, starting with Namibia at Bingu National Stadium on March 20 before traveling to Tunisia for the return leg on March 25.

Tunisia beat the Flames 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium in November under head coach Patrick Mabedi. The team started well by beating Liberia 1-0 away and after the loss to Tunisia, they beat São Tomé e Principe 3-1 before losing 0-1 to Equatorial Guinea.

Having been ousted from the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 qualifiers with two more games to go, coach Mabedi was fired and FAM appointed Pasuwa in the interim to guide the team to the last matches, which the Flames drew 0-0 with Burundi before an emphatic 3-0 win over Burkina Faso in November.

Pasuwa was then engaged as permanent head coach and has now proved he was the right choice as he has now led the team to four progressive results following the 2-0 wins in each of the CHAN qualifiers against Comoros.

Pasuwa is definitely very right to declare that for the Flames to become one of the best teams in Africa, they have to compete with the best — and before taking on South Africa in the CHAN qualifiers in May, he has his eyes on Namibia and Tunisia.

The two opponents are currently at their best as Tunisia lead group H with 10 points, followed by Namibia as runners-up (8 points); Liberia 3rd (7); Malawi 4th (6); Equatorial Guinea 5th (3) nd São Tomé e Principe at the bottom without a point.

The next assignments for the former Zimbabwe Warriors coach and Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets mentor for six years — with whom he won five back-to-back TNM Super League titles and several cup competitions — will be traveling to Windhoek to meet Namibia on September 1 for the second leg with the other second legs being against Liberia, São Tomé and Equatorial Guinea between October and November 2025.

When unveiling Pasuwa last month as permanent coach, FAM president Fleetwood Haiya indicated the Zimbabwean was given the target of leading the Flames to the AfCON 2027 as top priority while winning, at least, three of the six of the remaining qualifiers of the World Cup 2026™.

Thus before Pasuwa can target the AfCON 2027, his immediate challenge is just to make an impact in current assignments, that has started with the progressive result against Comoros and the expected tie against either South Africa.

As a recap, the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ finals — to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada — will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams (10).

The top team from each of the nine groups after Match Day 10 in October 2025 shall earn an automatic qualification — while the four best second-placed and top ranked teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.

Since the target is the AfCON 2027, to be jointly hosted by the East African duo of Uganda and Tanzania, Pasuwa has the opportunity to build a stronger squad through remaining FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers, which are against very strong opponents — especially Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia as well as Namibia.

And if they progress to the CHAN finals in August, his domestic league-based players will be well exposed and strengthened for them to compete for places against Malawi’s foreign based legions.

Meanwhile, CAFonline reported last week that Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has included several fresh faces in his 30-man squad in preparation for their back-to-back assignments against Malawi and Equatorial Guinea, saying they seek to keep up their bid for qualification.

The report indicated that from the 30 players, 14 are foreign-based players, of which 11 ply their trade in South African league and the other 16 are from the Namibian league.

The foreign-based players are led by Mamelodi Sundowns’ striker Peter Shalulile and veteran left winger Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates while the others are goalkeepers, Lloyd Kazapua (Sekukhune United), Ndisiro Kamaijanda (Highbury) and Edward Maova (Lamontville Golden Arrows).

In defence, he has picked Riaan Hanamub (AmaZulu); in midfield there are Aprocius Petrus & Prins Tjiueza (both Cape Town City) while strikers are Joslin Kamatuka (Durban City) and Bethuel Muzeu (Black Leopards).

The other three are based in Botswana, defender Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa) and midfielders Moses Shidolo (Matebele) & Dynamo Fredericks (Jwaneng Galaxy).

The report further emphasised that coach Benjamin is expected to rely on his regulars to keep up their chances in Group H.