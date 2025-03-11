Pasuwa names Flames squad for back-to-back FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers against Namibia and Tunisia

* First against Namibia at home on Thursday, March 20 before flying out to Tunis to face Tunisia on Monday, March 24

* Includes 11 foreign-based players in his 28-man squad such as South Africa-based striker Gabadinho Mhango

By Duncan Mlanjira

Flames head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has named his 28-man squad for the back-to-back FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers against Namibia at Bingu Stadium on Thursday, March 20 and Tunisia forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Tunisia in Tunis at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Monday, March 24.

A statement from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says Pasuwa has named 11 foreign-based players, such South Africa-based striker Gabadinho Mhango; Mozambique-based duo of Richard Mbulu and Lloyd Njaliwa; defender Denis Chembezi of Iraq’s Al-Qasim SC; Romania-based defender, Charles Petro; DRC-based duo Lanjesi Nkhoma and Patrick Mwaungulu and striker Chawanangwa Kaonga who plays in Zambia.

Also included as foreign-based players are goalkeeper William Thole and defenders Gomezgani Chirwa and Nickson Nyasulu, who moved to Zimbabwe last month.

The full squad, which is expected to regroup in Lilongwe on Thursday, March 13, is as follows:

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Simba Bhora FC), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Richard Chimbamba (Nyasa Big Bullets);

Defenders: McDonald Lameck, Nickson Mwase, Precious Sambani & Maxwell Paipi (all Silver Strikers), Alick Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Petro (Botosani), Gomegzani Chirwa (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Nickson Nyasulu (FC Platinum), Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim SC);

Midfielders: Yankho Singo Lloyd Aaron, Chawanagwa Gumbo, Chikumbutso Salima & Wongani Lungu (all Nyasa Big Bullets), John Banda (unattached), Patrick Mwaungulu & Lanjesi Nkhoma (Don Bosco), Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol), Wisdom Mpinganjira & Gaddie Chirwa (both Mighty Wanderers), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers);

Strikers: Gabadinho Mhango (Marumo Gallants), Richard Mbulu (UD Songo), Chawanangwa Kaonga (ZANACO), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets).

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers started in November 2023 in which the Flames, under coach Patrick Mabedi won the first at 1-0 away to Liberia, before losing 0-1 to Tunisia at home.

They then beat São Tomé e Principe 3-1 before losing 0-1 to Equatorial Guinea while they are yet to meet Namibia on March 20 and the second leg in September away to Windhoek.

Tunisia lead Group H with 10 points, followed by Namibia as runners-up (8 points); Liberia 3rd (7); Malawi 4th (6); Equatorial Guinea 5th (3) and São Tomé e Principe at the bottom without a point.

Having been ousted from the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 qualifiers with two more games to go, coach Mabedi was fired and FAM appointed Pasuwa in the interim to guide the team to the last matches, which the Flames drew 0-0 with Burundi before an emphatic 3-0 win over Burkina Faso in November.

He has now led the team to four progressive results after been permanently appointed last month following the 2-0 wins in each of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025 qualifiers against Comoros.

The next assignments after second leg against Namibia in September for the former Zimbabwe Warriors coach and Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets mentor for six years — with whom he won five back-to-back TNM Super League titles and several cup competitions — will be hosting Liberia, São Tomé and Equatorial Guinea between October and November 2025.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ finals — to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada — will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams (10).

The top team from each of the nine groups after Match Day 10 in October 2025 shall earn an automatic qualification — while the four best second-placed and top ranked teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.

Meanwhile, CAFonline reported last week that Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has included several fresh faces in his 30-man squad in preparation for their back-to-back assignments against Malawi and Equatorial Guinea, saying they seek to keep up their bid for qualification.

The report indicated that from the 30 players, 14 are foreign-based players, of which 11 ply their trade in South African league and the other 16 are from the Namibian league.

The foreign-based players are led by Mamelodi Sundowns’ striker Peter Shalulile and veteran left winger Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates while the others are goalkeepers, Lloyd Kazapua (Sekukhune United), Ndisiro Kamaijanda (Highbury) and Edward Maova (Lamontville Golden Arrows).

In defence, he has picked Riaan Hanamub (AmaZulu); in midfield there are Aprocius Petrus & Prins Tjiueza (both Cape Town City) while strikers are Joslin Kamatuka (Durban City) and Bethuel Muzeu (Black Leopards).

The other three are based in Botswana, defender Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa) and midfielders Moses Shidolo (Matebele) & Dynamo Fredericks (Jwaneng Galaxy).

The report further emphasised that coach Benjamin is expected to rely on his regulars to keep up their chances in Group H.