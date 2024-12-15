Pasuwa bemoans fixture congestion ahead of Tuesday’s Castel Challenge Cup 2024 semifinal clash with Mzuzu City Hammers

* Coming three days after a crunchy tie against MMF Marines on a waterlogged Dedza Stadium

* And six days after traveling to Mzuzu and back where they faced Hilltop FC

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nyasa Big Bullets coach, Kalisto Pasuwa has expressed his worry that his players are fatigued as they are not having enough time to recover due to fixture congestion.

Thus is ahead of their next assignment in their defence of the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 against Mzuzu City Hammers on Tuesday in the semifinal to be played at Kamuzu Stadium — having hard to travel long distance to and from Dedza where they played against MMF Marines.

Pasuwa told Nyasa Big Bullets Media that they have traveling long distances within the shortest period of time as in 14 days, they have fulfilled five fixtures spread across the North, South and the Central regions — covering 2,000kms by road.

They defeating Hilltop 1-0 in Mzuzu last Wednesday, four days after facing Kamuzu Barracks in the TNM Super League in Blantyre and yesterday were in Dedza where they beat MMF Marines 3-1.

They are back in Blantyre to host Mzuzu City Hammers in the semifinals and if they sail through, they will be expected to travel to Lilongwe for the final match against Mighty Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium.

Pasuwa told Nyasa Big Bullets Media that fixture congestion is one thing which is mostly affecting them, saying: “We have been travelling a lot and playing under conditions which are not OK.

“In this cup alone, this is the second game to play with heavy rains and bad surfaces [that are] not suitable for a team to play football. This will come back to the health of the players.

“What are we saying? — if you see the number of recoveries that we are having, we are playing games in a space of three days, and the players are not recovering — hence so many injuries.

“But that’s it, we just have to play along and see how it goes,” said Pasuwa, who is eyeing a third title this season having won the FDH Bank Cup 2024 and the Airtel Top 8 2024.

Commenting on the tie against the lower division side, MMF Marines, Pasuwa told the team’s Media that they should have won the match convincingly but the bad pitch coupled with the rains forced his troops to start using secondary balls to manage the game.

Bullets were 2-0 up at half time through Lloyd Aaron and Wongani Lungu and the two sides had to wait for another 40 minutes before the match resumed for the second half due to a waterlogged pitch.

The hosts then pulled one back before Alick Lungu restore the two goal lead and Pasuwa took note that they were in control of the match before the rains.

He indicated that the waterlogged pitch, coupled with its bumpy surface, forced them to switch to one route football where they were hitting the ball forward and chased.

“The opponents were better than us — hence they scored. We were mostly under pressure and I have to admire the boys for rising to the occasion with a well-planned display that suited the condition of the playing surface.

Meanwhile, Alick Lungu was stretchered off after injuring his ankle and Pasuwa said he will be out for some time though the doctors are yet to update on extent of injury.

“It’s a concern because we have been losing players every game and that’s one area where at the end of the season, I am asked why we are having so many injuries; that’s how they come — we play games in a space of three days.”

Meanwhile, Wanderers will have enough rest ahead of the final as they eye to clinch the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 having failed to win the TNM Super League 2024 and been booted from the FDH Bank Cup and the Airtel Top 8.

They Nomads are very hungry for a cup title after ending trophy-less last season and ahead of the match against Panthers FC, interim coach, Bob Mpinganjira told a press conference that the Castel Challenge Cup is they only hope for silverware this season.

“We are, therefore, leaving nothing to chance. We have had adequate preparations and we have challenged ourselves that Castel Challenge Cup must come to Lali Lubani Road.”

Mighty Wanderers ended Chipiku Stores Premier Division side, Panthers FC’s giant killing fairytale run in the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 winning 3-0.

Meanwhile, Clement Nyondo now has scored 9 goals to his credit in the Castel Challenge Cup following his goal today with ousted Chitipa United’s Andrew Joseph having 5 in the race for Castel Challenge Cup 2024 Golden Boot.

Andrew Joseph scored all five goals when Chitipa United thrashed Afanaafana 5-0 in the Round of 32 on November 7 while Nyondo claimed four when the Nomads annihilated Chipoka United 10-1 in the Round of 32 — heaping their disappointment for being beaten 1-0 by Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 semifinal and the hat-trick on Wednesday.

Next with three goals are Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets) and ousted Civil Service United’s Matthew Hamzah, which he scored when they beat Chimbiya 5-0 in the same round.

While two apiece are from three players; Emmanuel Allan (Kamuzu Barracks); Babatunde Adepoju (Nyasa Big Bullets) and Chimwemwe Chunga (Mzuzu City Hammers).

The goal assessment is by Maravi Express from the results posted on Football Association of Malawi Facebook page and yet to be verified and confirmed.