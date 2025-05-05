Parliamentary seat aspirant Mandeule resigns from her DPP post after being floored in primaries by incumbent MP Bright Msaka

Mandeule at a press briefing announcing her resignation

* Cites irregularities in the preparations for Machinga Liwenu constituency primary elections held on Saturday

* Accuses DPP’s senior party officials of being oppressive and abusing their power against her and intends to run as independent

* However, DPP’s constitution says “any member who decides to run as an independent candidate in any election shall consequently cease to be a member of the party

By Duncan Mlanjira

Jane Mandeule — who is aspiring for Machinga Liwenu constituency Parliamentary seat in the September 16 General Elections, has resigned from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after being floored in primaries by incumbent MP Bright Msaka — and is intending to contest as an independent candidate.

She served as DPP’s deputy director of women for the Eastern Region where Msaka serves as the party’s vice-president and she announced her resignation from her position to the media citing some irregularities in the preparations for the DPP’s constituency primary elections held on Saturday.

She also accuses DPP’s senior party officials of being oppressive and abusing their power against her. The media reports do not identify the alleged oppressive senior members.

In a video clip that’s circulating on social media shows her addressing some supposedly DPP members in which she continues to castigate the party, alleging that the former State President Peter Mutharika’s DPP lost popularity in Machinga Likwenu and that it’s only her who can resurrect it.

She describes herself as young who can persuade the majority of youths in the area to regain confidence for the DPP even though she lost the primaries.

But a statement from the DPP’s Secretary General, Peter Mukhito issued yesterday, April 4 — on the day Mandeule resigned from her post — reminds members of the party’s regulations regarding independent candidacy after noting that those who lost primaries in Southern and Eastern Regions are considering to contest on their own ticket.

Mukhito quotes the DPP’s constitution article 24 (2) (u) that says “any member who decides to run as an independent candidate in any election shall consequently cease to be a member of the party”.

“This provision is in place to maintain the unity, integrity and collective strength of our Party,” says the statement, adding that the DPP “values the commitment and loyalty of its members and expects all to adhere to the rules and regulations stipulated in the constitution”.

“Consequently, any member who decides to contest as an independent will forfeit their membership in the DPP, effective immediately once their candidacy is declared.

“We urge all members to consider their decisions carefully and remain committed to the principles and objectives that bind us together in our pursuit of a prosperous and democratic nation.”

At the press briefing, Mandeule declared that she remains a loyal member of the DPP and that after consultations with local leaders, including traditional chiefs, she has decided to contest as an independent candidate.

And despite stepping down from her position, she affirmed her continued commitment to the party, noting that she was initially appointed to the role because of her hard work and dedication.

The report of her announcement of resignation published online media outlets attracted some comments — with Rodrick Manda questioning: “How can someone say will remain loyal to the party and at the same time wants to contest as an independent candidate?”

While Thandie wa Pulimuheya said: “Apparently no one loses in Malawi — they are just ‘made to lose’. But, of course, this is also why we see some folk contesting with zero delegates behind them — them too didn’t lose.”

Just like Mukhito did, Kelvin Phiri also reminded Mandeule that the “DPP constitution stipulates categorically that if you stand as an independent, you’re automatically firing yourself from the party, may be akawina azamunyengerera kufuna kulimbitsa nyonga za mu Parliament (maybe if she will win the DPP might coax her back to strengthen their numbers in Parliament”.

Linda Sowoya chipped in to say: “I do hope this has been done after research. Otherwise, come September, she will lose again, and that will be a big loss of money. Traditional leaders, voters tell you exactly what you want to hear, kuti akudyele ndalama.

Bright Msaka, SC, the seasoned politician that she has lost to in the primaries — and whom she is set to face against as an independent candidate — is no ordinary member of the society — both in local and international status.

He is an accomplished lawyer, career diplomat, former Cabinet Minister and former Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) for a period of nine years.

He holds LLB (Hons) from University of Malawi (UNIMA) attained in 1983, Masters of Science (MSc) in Global Management from University of Salford in the United Kingdom and a Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Diploma from IP3, Washington DC, among others.

Between 2000 and 2003, he was ambassador to Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland before being appointed as the Minister of Lands, Housing & Urban Development in 2014 by former president Peter Mutharika.

He served in that capacity until April 2015 when he was appointed Minister of Natural Resources, Energy & Mining up to 2017. He was then appointed as Minister of Justice from June 2019 to June 2020.

As a diplomat — appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President Bakili Muluzi (1994-2004) — Msaka has served as High Commissioner of Malawi to Canada (1995-1998); Malawi Delegate to the 6th (Legal) Committee of the United Nations (1995 and 1997); High Commissioner to UK (1998-2003); Ambassador to Portugal (2000-2001); Ambassador to Sweden (2000-2003); Ambassador to Norway (2000-2003); Ambassador The Kingdom of Denmark (2002-2003); Ambassador to Finland (2001- 2003); Ambassador to Iceland 2002-2003); Presidential Special Envoy to various countries (1998-2003).

Between 2004 and 2013, Msaka was appointed as chairperson for Inter-Ministerial Committee on Human Rights and Democracy; Democracy Consolidation Programme; National Refugees Committee; National Anti-Terrorism Committee; Disaster Preparedness and Relief Committee and National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

He has also authored a book entitled ‘The Modern Diplomat-A Beginners Handbook’ as well as publishing other articles; ‘Cloning Democracy’ (2002); ‘Poor Galileo-The Role of the Church in Malawi Politics’ (2002); ‘Democracy and Oxymorons’ (1999); ‘Of Independent Candidates and Democracy’ (1999); and ‘Justice with One Eye Open’ (1998).

His distinguished public speaking engagements include: ‘The Challenges of a New African Democracy’ (Addressed to the Conservative Foreign and Commonwealth Council, London (20th February, 2003); ‘Malawi and Food Security’ (International Development Committee, Westminster (16th July 2002); ‘The Myth About Malawi’s Strategic Grain Reserves’ (to a Seminar, London (11th July 2002); ‘AIDS’ (seminar, London (11th May 2002); ‘Why Africa Matters’ (Eton College, Windsor, 6th October 2000); ‘Patriotism’ (National Day Celebrations, London, July 2001); and ‘Democracy Second Time Around’ (University of Edinburgh, 3rd November 1999).

Other key selected roles and activities include: delegate, National Constitutional Conferences for Multiparty Democracy in Malawi (1993-1994); member, Mwanza Accident Commission of Inquiry (1994); delegate, International Bar Association, New York (1990); director, Royal Commonwealth Society, Ottawa Branch (1997-1998); Malawi representative to the Southern Africa Moot Court Competition, Lusaka, Zambia (1983); patron, Malawi Foundation—UK Charity (1998-2002); patron, Malawi International AIDS Network—UK Charity (1998-2003); member, The Rotary Club of Ottawa (1995-1998); among others.

