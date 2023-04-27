Overwhelming response in TNM Super League fans’ Zampira promotion in first week



Jonazi (left) during Wednesday’s draw

* 21,817 entries for game predictions; 46,506 participants in trivia category and 19,565 for news, fixtures & live scores

* Adding value to the Beautiful Game by creating a platform for engagement with TNM Super League football fanatics

By Duncan Mlanjira

Just a week after TNM Plc launched the 2023 Zampira promotion — which compliments the TNM Super League action — 21,817 entries were recorded for game predictions; 46,506 participated in trivia category and 19,565 entered for news, fixtures & live scores.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing Communications, Madalitso Jonazi during the promotion’s first draw where the sponsor of the countrys elite league splashed cash and airtime prizes to over 100 football fans across the country.

The promotion aims at adding value to the Beautiful Game by creating a platform for engagement with TNM Super League football fanatics and Jonazi said they are satisfied with the response from the fans.

“We launched the promotion to continue our engagement with football fans and develop the game of football in the country,” he said. “As a passionate sponsor, TNM has this year introduced exciting a set of prizes and innovations in the promotion to create great possibilities for football fans.

“We re-loaded the new Zampira promotion season with exciting content on local and international football.”

During the draw, TNM rewarded four customers who won in the SMS trivia questions category and one of the winners, Tobias Elefanti, a Mangochi-based businessman and a passionate FCB Nyasa Big Bullets supporter expressed his deep gratitude to TNM for the promotion.

“I feel good to win in this promotion and I thank TNM for coming up with this promotion which is getting us more involved into the game,” he said.

During the promotion’s eight months period, eight customers will win a total of K29 million — broken down as K16 million in monthly prizes, K6.4 million in question of the day and an equivalent of K6.4 million worth of airtime.

“Through the promotion, TNM highlights its commitment towards developing football where winners will positively impact community teams of their choice,” Jonazi said.

“The monthly winner of K2 million is based on the draw of correct predictions of weekly games during the eight months period. The winner takes home K1 million and channels the other K1 million towards a soccer team in their community.”

The daily SMS Trivia Questions component aims at enhancing supporters’ understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions — through which four customers will each win K50,000 every week.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451 or dial *451# to access other features. The SMS costs K50.

The promotion goes alongside this year’s ‘Ipatse Moto’ football season, which kicked off with colour and flair at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on April 15 and ahead of the season TNM’s Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert — presiding over his first football season in Malawi — disclosed that the TNM network will support livestreaming of games this season.

“Our football-passionate customers can now rely on the TNM 4G network to livestream league matches all season long on their handsets or homes, no matter where they are in Malawi.

“Never miss a match again with TNM and to heighten the excitement, TNM offers more opportunities to win fabulous prizes through the Zampira promotion in the league fan zone,” said the CEO.



Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers, who ended 4th in 2022 TNM Super League season, have picked 6 points from two of their opening games having emphatically beaten Red Lions 3-0 on Saturday through a hat-trick from Christopher Kumwembe.

Kumwembe was voted Man of the Match for his feat that saw the Nomads going two points ahead of last season’s champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, who beat MAFCO 4-0 on Sunday.

The Bullets — who drew 1-1 with 5th-placed Silver Strikers on their opening match — are runners up and tie on 4 points with Dedza United, on third place; the Bankers on 4th and Mighty Tigers on 5th having been separated by goals scored and conceded.

Wanderers, whose next match is against Ekwendeni Hammers this Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium, earned their first 3 points a fortnight ago after beating Civil Service United 2-0.

The champions will travel to Lilongwe to face debutantes Extreme FC at Civo Stadium while 3rd placed Dedza United travel up North to meet Chitipa United.

Silver Strikers, who beat Blue Eagles 1-0 on Saturday at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe, host Red Lions at Bingu National Stadium as 5th-placed Mighty Tigers are up against Civil Service United at Mpira Stadium.