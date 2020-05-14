Over K3 million so far raised in Malawi UK Military Community COVID-19 fundraiser

By Duncan Mlanjira

Over MK3 million (£3,200) has so far been raise halfway through the 7,000 miles challenge being undertaken by the Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo) in order to raise £7,000 (over 7 million), to procure personal protective equipment (PPEs) for Malawi’s health workers in the frontline fight against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The charity challenge, that started on May 4 and is due to be done throughout the month of May, has so far attracted 95 people with some pledging certain miles and others doing one-off.

MUMCo chairperson, Sheila Banda Tobie — who is a veteran having served in The Royal Artillery for 10 years — said they are also receiving support from non-Malawians, some of whom are British, a few Kenyans and others from elsewhere.

“There is a mixture of British Army, Royal Air Force and the Navy and a lot more veterans from the 3 services and not forgetting their families and friends, who are in support,” she said.

The Community is utilising a gofundme facility for well wishers to pledge their financial support, whose link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/malawi-uk-military-community?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

And Tobie said wellwishers in Malawi can donate using National Bank of Malawi, Bruno Kantiki, Acc No. 1006566746, Victoria Avenue Branch and/or through MO626 or online banking.

The chairperson, said they were inspired to form MUMCo after taking cognizance that they were sharing a common heritage and also that they have undergone similar experiences in the UK Armed Forces.

“It was natural for us to come together into an entity as a community,” she said. “That way we are able to look out for each other on issues that concern us both in times of need and happiness.

“We to come together to tackle challenges that face us as a community both for Malawi and the UK, like this 7,000miles for £7,000 Challenge for COVID-19 fight back home.”

As they say, once a soldier always a soldier, Tobie — though retired from active service — works as a Commonwealth Recruiting Manager for the British Army and runs a few Businesses there in UK.

Tobie’s deputy in MUMCo, Bruno Kantiki undertook a solo charity challenge and raised over K3 million in his 100 mile Challenge doing 10 miles a day also for the same goal of procuring PPEs for Malawi health workers.

Kantiki embarked on the challenge on April 19 and finished on April 28 targetting to raise K3 million, said sponsorship from well wishers is still pouring in and the amount has been surpassed due to positive response from Malawians in diaspora and UK nationals.

In an earlier statement, MUMCo spokesperson Chimwemwe Musicha said just as what inspired by Kantiki, they too have been spurred by the incredible story of 99-year old British Army veteran — Captain Tom Moore — who has raised millions of British pounds for UK National Health Service through several challenges.

And they also take cognizance of the solo effort done by Kantiki, who is Staff Sergeant Kantiki based in Tidworth and serving with the 19 Regiment Royal Artillery.

Tobie applauded all those who have supported them so far, saying “the support we have received is overwhelming from both British public in the diaspora and fellow soldiers here in UK”.

“Military personnel and veterans as well as families have total commitment and determination to ensure we succeed in our challenge and raise the funds to buy the PPEs for the fight against COVID-19.

“I appeal to all Malawians in the UK and across the world to get behind this initiative as the country needs us more than ever,” she said.

Other members of the executive are Manasseh Jere as secretary and Ipiana Mhango as finance director.