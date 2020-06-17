Over 3.4 million COVID-19 tests performed in Africa as total cases reach 133,344

allAfrica.com

Over 3.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in Africa since the outbreak of the pandemic and as of Wednesday, there were was a total of 259,110 from 55 countries with reported deaths at 7,017 and recoveries at 118,747.

So far there are 133,344 active cases across the continent while South Africa has the most reported cases — 76,334, with deaths numbering 1,625.

Other most-affected countries include Egypt (47,856 cases), Nigeria (17,148), Algeria (11,147), and Ghana (12,193).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

In Malawi, co-chairperson of Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19, Dr. Co-chairperson of Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka said on Monday that so far the country has conducted 8,438 COVID-19 tests in 25 testing sites.

As of Monday, Malawi had registered eight new COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries and no death and Dr. Phuka said cumulatively Malawi has 555 cases including five deaths and of these 443 are imported infections and 97 are locally transmitted while 15 are still under investigation.

Of the new cases, one is a health care worker from Mzuzu and one is from Blantyre and the other six cases were identified at Mwanza Border during routine screening of people entering the country.

Three of those six are from Blantyre, two from Mangochi and one was still being investigated.

“Sixty-nine of the total cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 480.

“The average age of the cases is 39.9 years of Which the youngest case is aged 1 year old, the oldest is 75 years old and 70 percent are male.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira