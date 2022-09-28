Over 200 to physically attend RBM’s Monetary Policy Conference; 220 registered for online participation

Bingu International Convention Centre, venue of the conference

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 6th annual Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Monetary Policy Conference, scheduled for Thursday and Friday (September 29-30), has over 200 invited to physically attend at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) while over 220 have registered to participate online.

The conference, whose host will be RBM Governor, Dr. Wilson Banda with Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe as the keynote speaker, is also expected to be live-streamed on various platforms, including social media from 08:00hrs (Malawian time).

Registration details for virtual attendance via zoom is through the link: https://rbm-mw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrceurrz4rEtA8N-lH3vpzVetp-e7uiFQ2.

The announcement from RBM says “the CoVID-19 global pandemic has, amongst other effects, compelled central banks to deploy unconventional monetary policy measures in order to support economic recovery, while at the same time being mindful of the price stability objective.

“The pandemic has also led to the emergence of financial innovations, which may challenge the effectiveness of the traditional monetary policy design.

“It might, therefore, be important to accommodate these innovations in the current policy environment in pursuant of central banks’ mandates in order to enhance their effectiveness.

“This year’s conference, therefore, provides the right forum to brainstorm these issues with all relevant sectors of the economy to enhance monetary policy in the current environment,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also enticed invited Malawians in diaspora to virtually attend the Monetary Policy Conference.

The invitation, issued on Tuesday, September 13 by Secretary for Foreign Affairs, was made through all Malawian diplomatic Missions, taking cognizance that every time the country’s President travels outside the country on official duties, they always make sure they officially meet with Malawians in diaspora to discuss means of addressing various social and economic issues affecting Malawi.

The conference comes as the country faces many economic challenges that include the depreciation of the kwacha, scarcity of forex and fuel and increasing prices of essential commodities.

It also comes after the decision by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put on hold talks over a new extended credit facility (ECF) with Malawi until a resolution is made on the country’s debt sustainability situation.

Minister of Finance, Gwengwe told the nation a fortnight ago that discussions with the IMF on the new ECF are ongoing and hopes Malawi will be able to satisfy the requirements set to access the facility.