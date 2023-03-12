Over 127,168 cholera cases reported in 12 southern African countries as of March 2023 resulting into close to 3,000 deaths

Vice-President Saulos Chilima addressing the high profile delegates

* It is widely said that ‘diseases and public health emergencies know no borders’

* Our convergence attests to the realization that we can only triumph if we work together as partners beyond our borders

By Duncan Mlanjira

The cholera pandemic has not hit Malawi alone but it is a regional crisis as over 127,168 cholera cases have been reported in 12 southern African countries as of March 2023 that has resulted into close to 3,000 deaths.

This was reported by Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Friday when he opened the regional meeting of Ministers on cholera and other epidemics held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) convened to find solutions for concerted efforts to fight the pandemic.

The high level delegation included chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat; WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti; acting director of Africa CDC, Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma; and Ministers from Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Republic of Angola, Botswana, Comoros, DRC, Eswathini, Lesotho and Madagascar.

Chilima said: “It is widely said that ‘diseases and public health emergencies know no borders’. Our convergence here in Lilongwe today attests to the realization that we can only triumph if we work together as partners beyond our borders.”

He emphasized that the high-level emergency meeting should “strengthen and enhance collaboration and coordination for cross-border preparedness and response to the on-going cholera outbreak and other climate related health emergencies”.

“This high level meeting has been convened at a right time because many African countries — especially in the southern region — are witnessing an outbreak of cholera against a global surge.

“Regionally, as of March 2023, there have been 127,168 reported Cholera cases resulting into close to 3,000 deaths across 12 African countries — all of which are represented here.”

“As you can see, this is a regional crisis that requires concerted efforts. As Malawi Government, we are committed to ensure that we control and even eliminate diseases such as cholera.

“As we speak, with support from our partners, we have put in place WHO-approved strategies to control the disease. After many years of no cholera, Malawi detected the first cholera case on 28th February, 2022 following tropical storms Ana and Gombe in January, 2022.

“The storm destroyed essential social infrastructure including latrines and other sanitation facilities especially in the Southern Region. The major factors associated with the cholera outbreak in our communities are poor food hygiene, lack of safe and/clean water and low latrines coverage and usage.

“Seeing that cholera outbreak continued throughout the dry season and onto the current rainy season and that the cases were increasing, our State President, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, declared the cholera outbreak a national public health emergency on 5th December, 2022.”

He went further to say that Chakwera directed that oversight and coordination of the cholera control activities be added to the responsibilities of the Presidential Task Force on CoVID-19 and that on on February 13, he also launched a nationawide cholera control campaign — the ‘Tithetse Cholera m’Malawi’.

He said the Presidential call and declaration “have resulted in a remarkable increase in financial and technical assistance from both Government and our partners [and that] consequently, we are already seeing good progress on the ground”.

“For example, from 700 new cases per day between January and February 2023, the cases have now gone down to about 350 cases per day and it is still going down. This is good progress but we must very quickly target zero deaths as no life is worthy a loss.”