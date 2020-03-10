Over 100 people in South Africa under quarantine after being in contact with coronavirus patients

By business tech.co.za

Seven people in South Africa that have tested positive for the Covid-19 cornonavirus have been in direct contact with over 100 people and have since been quarantined, the Department of Health reports.

The 38 year old male who was symptomatic in KwaZulu-Natal, and who was the first case to test positive on March 3, reported being in contact with 13 people.

The other six patients, who were all part of the same holiday group, had a combined 92 contacts, taking the total to 105.

Other confirmed cases and the number of people they were in contact with include a 30-year-old female who was symptomatic in Gauteng and had 13 contacts reported; a 38-year-old female who was asymptomatic in KZN (15 contacts); a 38-year-old female in KZN who was asymptomatic (16 contacts); a 45-year-old male who was symptomatic in KZN (12 contacts).

“All of these patients belonged to the group that travelled to the Province of Milan in Italy on a ski trip,” says the statement.

“There were 10 members of that travelling group and one did not return to South Africa but travelled to the UK. The remaining two travelers are currently under home quarantine and await their test results which should take about 48 hours to be concluded,” the department said.

It added that all patients are currently in isolation facilities where they are being treated, and the contacts are under quarantine.

All contacts have been traced and are being tested and are currently under home-based quarantine.

“These quarantine procedures are benchmarked against world standards for home based quarantine and are being strictly monitored by the contact tracing team,” the department said.

“We categorically state that there are no other Covid-19 positive patients in South Africa.”

On Monday, Grayston Preparatory School closed its doors after it emerged that a staff member came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The school will undergo a deep-cleaning process in preparation for re-opening its doors to learners on Wednesday.

“As the department, we can confirm that Grayston Preparatory School will be opening its doors on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they will be doing what they refer to as deep cleaning,” said Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The school’s executive team met with representatives of the Grayston school board, the Gauteng Education Department, the Gauteng Health Department and the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa on Monday.

Isolation refers to the isolation and confinement of Covid-19 positive individuals and this happens at one of the designated isolation facilities in South Africa.

Quarantine implies the use or creation of appropriate facilities in which persons are separated from the community while being attended to. According to the World Health Organisation, possible settings include “holiday facilities, dormitory or military facilities, amongst others, while home based quarantine may be the only feasible option.”

The SA government said it is acutely aware of the concerns that have been raised around activities and places that require the congregation of groups of people, but there are no current plans to restrict any of these activities.