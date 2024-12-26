‘Our moral obligation to give should not end on Christmas Day, but extended to Boxing Day; and beyond’

* Various faith groups encourage the spirit of giving to those in need

By Duncan Mlanjira

Not many are accustomed to why December 26 was declared as Boxing Day, — thus Don Consultancy Group Chief Economist, Chifipa shares origin of this holiday.

“We have all been accustomed to Christmas Day as the birth of Jesus Christ, by all those that practice Christianity or align to this faith. On this day which was yesterday, the common tradition of gifts also dominates.

“However, amongst some Commonwealth countries such as Britain, Canada, Australia, under Queen Victoria, 26th December was the day of giving to the needy or poor servants. All gifts or donations came in boxes, and this was the origin of the term Boxing Day.

“Under Queen Victoria, the day was then declared a Bank holiday to allow people to do this noble cause of giving out gifts in boxes to the needy in society.

“On this day, there were various sporting activities as part of celebrating the spirit of giving. It is for this reason that even English soccer games or cricket games are also played on the 26th December.

“Our moral obligation to give should not end on Christmas Day, but extended to Boxind Day; and beyond. Various faith groups encourage the spirit of giving to those in need.

“It is this spirit that we must all take as an every day activity in our life — Boxing Day just sets the motion.

“Let’s a pray for blessings upon ourselves but also pray for the spirit of giving to be in our hearts. Lets make this world a better place through giving. Have a wonderful Boxing Day (a day of giving).”

In parts of Europe, such as Catalonia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Romania, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, Lativia and the Republic of Ireland, December 26 is Saint Stephen’s Day, which is considered the second day of Christmas.