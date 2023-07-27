Our Aim Foundation reaches out to Blantyre hospitals with medical equipment to Queens, MAPD, DHO

* The items include wheelchairs, syringes, dialysis fluids, crutches among others



By Victor Singano Jnr

Blantyre-based non profit organization, Our Aim Foundation, that provides life-saving assistance to developing communities which enables them to lead a better life, on Wednesday reached out to the Queen Elizabeth Centra Hospital (Queens), Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) and Kachere Rehabilitation Centre (MAPD) by donating medical equipment worth over US$500,000.

The items included wheelchairs, syringes, dialysis fluids, crutches among others and Our Aim Foundation trustee, Parth Patel said the organization decided to distribute the equipment in order to minimize the current status on challenges that the facilities have been going through which needs a serious assistance.

He said as an organization they are always concerned with how the operations in most hospitals are affected due lack of enough and proper medical items which also contribute to poor health services.

“These are major health facilities that provide support to many people — not only in the Southern Region — but also to the whole country but they mostly face challenges in terms of equipment, so we want to improve the situation,” Patel said.

Present was Blantyre City Mayor, Councillor Wild Ndipo, who applauded Our Aim Foundation for the gesture, saying the equipment will play a big role as it has been donated in time when the three hospitals had no means of addressing the challenges that were making their health services difficult.

“We are very excited for this donation because we always need Blantyre which have health people and health to be there it requires hospitals to have adequate items,” said the Mayor.

Malawi Against Physical Disabilities (MAPD) Board member, McDonald Kalua expressed his delight for the support, which he said will bring a great change in the operations area while also urging other well-wishers to emulate the good gesture.