Opulence Malawi lighting up communities in Dowa with solar powered electricity for school-going children

* Over 13 villages have benefited from its Solar Village for Quality Education (SVQRE) project

* Which has reached 2,000 households and nine schools in Dowa District

* There is no difference between the city and our village at night since we now have access to lights—GVH Nkanire

By Duncan Mlanjira

Non-profit organisation, Opulence Malawi is transforming communities in Dowa District in various social and economic projects, that include provision of solar powered electricity for school-going children for night-time home work studies.

On its website and Facebook page, Opulence Malawi says the “overarching goal of the project is to improve the quality of life and education outcomes for school going children in Madisi, Dowa, through access to clean and affordable solar energy by 2025”.

On its Facebook page are beautiful pictures of Nkanire 2 Village’s transformation facade at night, with each house in full lights and Opulence Malawi explains that this is just one of 13 villages that have benefited from the second phase of the Solar Village for Quality Education (SVQRE) project.

The project is reported to have reached 2,000 households and nine schools in Dowa District with Nkanire 2 Village alone having 82 households provided with solar lighting.

While the primary goal of the project is to promote education for school-going children aged 3 to 21, the organisation reports that the villages have experienced additional benefits.

Group Village Head (GVH) Nkanire is quoted as saying: “There is no difference between the city and our village at night since we now have access to lights.

“Hyenas that have been terrorising us and our livestock are no longer a threat because the solar lights provide security. We are so thankful to Opulence for this intervention.”

On its website, Opulence Malawi indicates that it is a non-profit organisation whose focus is “to unleash abundance endowed in communities in Malawi through sustainable and resilient developments”.

“We believe there is abundance of local resources in our communities that are required to be unlocked,” says the organisation, whose Mission is in the belief in the power of collaboration with proven organisations and local leaders to solve societal problems.

The organisation leverages the expertise or creative minds of local leader to address community poverty holistically through education; health; economic empowerment; agriculture/food security as well as response to disasters to support comprehensive community development initiatives.

“The realisation of children potential can be achieved if they are provided with proper education facilities and opportunities,” Opulence Malawi further reports. “Therefore, provision of electricity/solar light to children in schools is one of the fundamental rights of children that ensures them safe learning environment.

“Children or young people’s education is key to sustainable development for our impoverished rural communities.”

An article on Opulence Media platform, highlights the life of Mayi Jenifa Jimu (43) — a female breadwinner from Chapuma Village in Madisi, who had spent most of her life without a reliable source of light.

The report says nights were long, dark, and often unsafe, with only torches or candles to light her way — and raising four children as a single parent, Mayi Jimu never imagined she would one day have access to clean, affordable energy.

“I cannot believe this privilege,” she is quoted as saying. “It was never my dream that as a single parent I could manage to have proper and affordable lights at night.”

Her life, and that of her family, has transformed since the introduction of solar power through SVQE project, saying: “Life has changed for my family ever since we were blessed with the solar as we are now able to do things that we could only dream of.”

Opulence Media further says in its report that Mayi Jimu’s children, who once struggled to complete schoolwork by the dim and flickering glow of candles or torches, can now study comfortably at home, deep into the night, without interruption.

“This has greatly improved their academic performance at Mtanila Primary School, where they had previously fallen behind in their continuous assessments.

“The benefits extend far beyond education. As a farmer, Jimu now finds herself able to complete evening tasks such as maize shelling, seed grading, and packaging, activities that have increased her productivity and helped secure a better livelihood for her family.

“Previously, relying on candles posed a financial burden and a safety hazard—especially under their thatched roof.”

Mayi Jimu herself attests: “It has been a tough situation, also considering that the candles pose a big threat, as any mistake could lead to a fire incident, especially with children who can be careless in handling them.”

The report further says Mayi Jimu’s family is just one of 296 households in Chapuma Village benefiting from the SVQE project, adding that the solar power solutions have not only improved academic prospects but also contributed to better living conditions, security, and financial stability for these households.

Okhifi Dimba, programs officer for Opulence, underscores the transformative impact of the SVQE project in the report: “We saw an immediate need to address the lack of reliable lighting in rural households, especially for school-going children.

“Education is a key pillar for development, and without proper lighting, students especially in the rural areas are disadvantaged in completing their homework and advancing academically.”

He emphasises that solar power is not just about electricity — it’s about empowering entire communities to take control of their futures.

Dimba further explains that the project is designed with sustainability in mind: “We wanted to ensure that these households have access to affordable, clean energy that can be maintained over time.

“By training local technicians on solar installation and maintenance, we are not only providing a service but creating jobs and long-term benefits for these communities.”

Opulence emphasises that the project aims to create a ripple effect, where improved access to energy leads to better education, productivity, and overall quality of life.

And reflecting on the broader mission of Opulence, Dimba is quoted as saying their commitment it to uplifting communities through innovative solutions that address pressing challenges such as energy access and education.

“Our goal is to uplift communities through innovative solutions that address pressing challenges like energy access and education,” he says, while pointing out that projects like SVQE are crucial in rural areas, where infrastructure limitations have long hindered progress.

“Through partnerships and community engagement, we’re making strides toward a brighter future for everyone involved,” he adds, noting that such projects serve as a blueprint for rural development across Malawi.

Opulence Media grinds it further to declare that “access to electricity remains one of Malawi’s most pressing challenges, with only around 15% of the population connected to the national grid as of 2023”.

“This figure plummets to just 5% in rural areas, where families like the Jimu’s rely on expensive, unsafe, and unreliable sources of energy such as candles, batteries, and kerosene (Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority).

“The introduction of solar power in villages like Chapuma through the SVQE project offers a lifeline, not just in terms of clean energy but in breaking the cycle of poverty by improving education and productivity.

“For Mayi Jenifa Jimu, solar power has opened doors she never thought possible — ‘Now, I can support my children’s education in ways I never could before’, she says with pride.

“Her story, like many others in Chapuma Village, is a testament to the life-changing potential of clean energy.”