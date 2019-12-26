Only mad people accept Chinese deals — Tanzania President

By ZimMetro News

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli is set to renegotiate a deal his country made with a Chinese Company to build a port in one of his many seashores, saying the deal settled for in 2013 is equivalent to selling their country to China.

Tanzanian Parliament in May 2019 questioned Magufuli’s stance as the groundbreaking that was supposed to happen four years ago but is yet to take place.

Magufuli explained his decision to halt the project temporarily by saying: “Those investors are coming with tough conditions that can only be accepted by mad people.

“The investor told us once they build the port, there should be no any other port to be constructed all the way from Tanga to Mtwara south.”

China is one of biggest benefactors of many African countries.