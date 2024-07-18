Onjezani Kenani’s appeal to raise funds towards music legend Paul Banda’s health needs raises over K14.5m

* Hearty congratulations to Kenani to and to all Malawians who took part in this noble task



By Duncan Mlanjira

Representatives of social media influencer, Stanley Onjezani Kenani have handed over K14,567,950 legendary music artist, Sir Paul Banda’s medical needs — in just over a week when Kenani appealed to the public to assist the fabled artist.

The public has since extended their hearty congratulations to Kenani and to “all Malawians who took part in this noble task”, in which Kenani enticed Malawians by saying: “We need to honour our legends while they are still alive.”

Renowned online publication, Nyasa Times wrote on Facebook: “Congratulations, sir, for the leadership and a heart out to all Malawians, home and abroad, who have made this possible” — while Emmanuel Chipala was very thankful for Kenani initiative towards assisting fellow Malawians in times of need and “for being transparent in dealing with all the fundraisers”.

The messages of congratulations poured in, saying it was exhilarating to “see a smile back on Sir Paul Banda’s face” in the face that he has just “buried his younger brother, Lucius, his singular pillar of support”, as said by Kenani in his appeal last week.

He wrote on Facebook: “What death does, it pounces like a leopard in the dark, and the only person you used to count on ends up being the first to descend to eternal rest. This is exactly what has happened in the life of veteran musician, Paul Banda.

“He himself is unwell, smitten – it turns out – by the same illness that felled his brother, kidney problems. To survive, Paul Banda relies on a dialysis machine, found only at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. Twice a week he must find himself there, and these trips, plus the general care of his condition, need money.”

When he posted today that the funds have been handed over, Victoria Mboma joined the others who made special appreciation for Kenani’s initiative, saying: “He is hopeful again after losing his brother, his source of help. His face lit up wow! God bless everyone in this.”

Evarlisto Namalenga said: “Thank you for your kindness to help our music icon and we must celebrate their legacy while are still alive”, while Masina Tylod Charies said: “This to you, sir, Mr. Onjezani Kenani — God is still keeping you for a great purpose and l pray to God in heaven that he should increase in you day and night.

“You’re just awesome and sir, Ambuye okha azikudalitsani kwambiri and stay strong with God’s knowledge and Guidance, sir”, while Charles Zatuwa Kamanga joined in to say: “Long live comrade, such patriotic people are numbered in our motherland Malawi — should not be the last one BUT the starting point.”

Daud WZ went further by suggesting that Kenani should establish Onjezani Kenani Foundation for national charity purposes to “continue responding where needed — almost similar to Gift of the Givers, saying: “You are accountable, reliable and I admire your organising capabilities; hugely unmatched in Malawi.

“Please, sir, seriously consider this — there might be bigger local and international organisations and individuals that might be interested to lend a hand and make it a success.”

On his part, Nelson Phiri offered an advice to Music Association of Malawi (MAM) to establish a life insurance policy in case of such instances as that befell Paul Banda, his brother, Lucius and all other legendary musicians who may be in similar situations.

In his emphasis that we need to honour our legends while they are still alive, Kenani took cognizance that “Paul Banda’s impact on Malawi’s music is nothing short of phenomenal — he literally trailblazed the entire explosion of talent from Balaka township, from the late 1970s when he formed Alleluya Banda, to the late 90s when he produced many bestselling albums to emanate from Balaka”.

“His soothing voice used to reach us through MBC in the late 80s and early 90s, when he released albums that swept the country by storm. It is not for nothing we fondly call him ‘Sir’ Paul Banda.”