One year to kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025

In exactly 12 months from today, Africa’s biggest event; the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) will kick-off in Morocco and expected to break all records set by the previous edition, the Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

CAFonline highlights that the AfCON is now the single biggest event on African soil attracting a television audience of over 1.5 billion and more than 2.4 billion digital streams.

Morocco will play host to the continental finals for the first time since 1988, and much work has already been done in preparing for the 24-team tournament that will run from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

The tournament will be the 35th staging of Africa’s greatest sporting show and another chapter in the rich history of a competition first played in 1957.

Morocco boasts world-class facilities, including the iconic Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, which hosted the 1988 AfCON final where Cameroon edged Nigeria 1-0.

The venue, and several others, will be filled with passionate fans, many of who will hope to see Morocco lift the continental crown for the first time since 1976.

Before the AfCON 2025, Morocco will host the CAF Under-17 AfCON (March 30-April 19, 2025) and the CAF Women’s AfCON (July 5-26, 2025).

Morocco was also this month confirmed as co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup along with Spain and Portugal.

Representatives from the Council for the Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) are Angola, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Mozambique and Botswana — with the Tswanas returning to the great continental soccer fiesta after a 12-year absence.

They join other nations; Morocco (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Algeria, DR Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, Gabon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mali, Sudan, Benin and Tanzania.

Five teams to watch out for

Angola: Breaking new ground

Angola enters the AfCON 2025 with momentum after a stellar qualifying campaign that saw them top Group F, remaining unbeaten against Sudan, Niger and Ghana.

This performance, coupled with their strong showing at the previous tournament, where they reached the quarter-finals, highlights their growing strength.

Coach Pedro Gonçalves has crafted a resilient team capable of challenging the continent’s best — and participating in their 10th AfCON, Angola will aim to surpass their historical best of reaching the quarter-finals (2008, 2010, and 2023) and finally break through to the semi-finals.

Reigning champions Côte d’Ivoire aim to prove their worth

Fresh from their dramatic victory on home soil earlier this year, Côte d’Ivoire have everything to prove in Morocco and under the innovative leadership of Emerse Faé, recently crowned CAF Coach of the Year, the Elephants face the challenge of demonstrating that their triumph was no fluke.

While their AfCON 2025 qualification campaign was far from stellar — finishing second in Group G behind Zambia — the team’s ambition remains undeterred as they will rely on their young, talented squad and Faé’s strategic brilliance to cement their status as African football heavyweights, despite dropping to 46th in the latest FIFA rankings (6th in Africa).

Benin: The Cheetahs’ long-awaited return

Benin returns to the AfCON after missing the last two editions, securing qualification by the narrowest of margins.

The Cheetahs finished second in Group D, edging Rwanda on goal difference, and will look to build on their impressive 2019 quarter-final run, which included a stunning elimination of Morocco.

With experienced coach Gernot Rohr at the helm, Benin is poised to reignite its AfCON journey with Rohr’s tactical expertise and proven leadership bringing renewed hope to a team eager to make a lasting impact.

Morocco: Redemption on home soil

Despite reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Morocco fell short at the last AfCON, suffering a surprising Round of 16 exit to South Africa.

However, the Atlas Lions rebounded with a flawless qualification campaign, winning all six of their matches in Group B and under coach Walid Regragui, Morocco boasts a squad brimming with talent and experience.

Hosting the tournament offers an additional advantage, as the team seeks to secure their second AfCON title — 50 years after their first triumph in 1976.

Tanzania: The Taifa Stars’ big opportunity

Tanzania stunned many by outperforming Guinea in Group H to secure their spot at AfCON 2025 — finishing second behind the DR Congo for the Taifa Stars to deliver a standout performance, defeating Guinea home and away in the qualifiers.

With their 4th AfCON appearance on the horizon, coach Hemed ‘Morocco’ Suleiman and his team aim to make history by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time.

Their qualification journey hints at a team capable of delivering more surprises on the grand stage.

Five players to watch

Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ronwen Williams’ heroics during the last AfCON in Côte d’Ivoire are still fresh in memory. His spectacular saves, both during matches and penalty shootouts, helped South Africa claim a commendable third-place finish.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper was named African Goalkeeper of the Year 2024 at the CAF Awards 2024 and was also recognised as the Best Interclub Player for his performances in the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns.

With his form still peaking, Williams is expected to deliver more show-stopping moments in Morocco.

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta Bergamo)

Crowned African Player of the Year 2024 at the CAF Awards on December 16, in Marrakech, Ademola Lookman will undoubtedly be one of the most closely watched stars at the AfCON 2025.

The Atalanta Bergamo forward earned the accolade following a spectacular season where he guided his club to UEFA Europa League glory with a historic hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Last season, Lookman scored an impressive 27 goals and provided 13 assists, form he has carried into the current campaign with 11 goals in 18 matches.

At the previous AfCON, he contributed three goals to Nigeria’s remarkable run to the final, where they fell 1-2 to hosts Côte d’Ivoire and the Super Eagles will rely heavily on his offensive prowess in Morocco.

Carlos Baleba (Cameroon, Brighton)

At just 20 years old, Carlos Baleba has established himself as a midfield powerhouse for both Brighton and the Cameroon national team and under the guidance of Belgian coach Marc Brys, Baleba played a pivotal role in Cameroon’s flawless qualification for AfCON 2025, finishing atop Group J with 14 points.

His performances in the English Premier League have also attracted interest from Europe’s top clubs and set to make his AfCON debut, the former Elite Academy product from Cameroon is poised to make a significant impact on the tournament.

His blend of talent and confidence could be key to the Indomitable Lions’ success.

Brahim Diaz (Morocco, Real Madrid)

Brahim Diaz is set to make his AfCON debut on home soil for Morocco after choosing to represent the country of his heritage over Spain and during the qualification phase, Diaz was outstanding, finishing as the top scorer with seven goals in six matches.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder from Real Madrid will bolster the Atlas Lions as they aim to end a title drought that dates back to 1976. With the Moroccan crowd behind him, Diaz could be the driving force Morocco needs to clinch the trophy at home.

Simon Adingra (Côte d’Ivoire, Brighton)

Simon Adingra left an indelible mark on the last AfCON, where Côte d’Ivoire triumphed on home soil and despite being sidelined during the group stage due to injury, Adingra’s two assists in the final helped secure a 2-1 victory over Nigeria, earning him the Man of the Match award.

At 22, Adingra continues to shine in the Premier League with Brighton, gaining invaluable experience that will benefit the Elephants in Morocco — and with his creative flair and maturity, he is poised to play a pivotal role in Côte d’Ivoire’s title defence.

Five underdogs poised to shine

Zambia: Reviving the spirit of 2012

Zambia’s historic AfCON 2012 victory remains a testament to their resilience and tactical ingenuity and fast forward to 2025, the Chipolopolos are proving they are still a force to be reckoned with, topping their qualification group ahead of defending champions Côte d’Ivoire.

Anchored by a balanced mix of youthful talent and seasoned experience, Zambia features stars like Leicester City’s Patson Daka and captain Lubambo Musonda.

Their blend of pace and tactical discipline makes them a serious contender for a deep tournament run.

Mozambique: Challenging the giants

Mozambique has consistently shown its ability to unsettle stronger opponents, despite not yet winning a major trophy. Known as the Samurai, they bring resilience and determination to every competition.

With standout players like Reinaldo and Hélder Pelembe, Mozambique has the firepower to progress beyond the group stages — as team’s tenacity and collective spirit make them a dark horse capable of exceeding expectations.

Sudan: A footballing renaissance

Long considered an underperforming side, Sudan has shown significant promise in recent years and guided by Ghanaian coach John Kwesi Appiah, the Nile Crocodiles are experiencing a revival as the team boasts a youthful, dynamic squad, combining solid defense with offensive flair.

Their journey in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, which included a stunning victory over DR Congo — semi-finalists at the last AfCON — demonstrates their potential to challenge Africa’s elite.

With a cohesive team approach and growing confidence, Sudan could disrupt the tournament hierarchy in Morocco.

Comoros: Aiming to make history

Comoros pulled off one of the biggest upsets in AfCON 2025 qualifiers, finishing ahead of Tunisia in their group. Debuting in 2021, the island nation shocked many with a spirited campaign in Cameroon and is now viewed as a formidable opponent.

Under coach Stefano Cusin, the team employs a well-organised defensive strategy complemented by sharp counterattacks.

Key players like playmaker Youssouf M’Changama provide the creative spark needed to challenge bigger teams — and in 2025, Comoros will aim to build on their rising reputation and deliver another captivating performance.

Equatorial Guinea: Determined to surprise

Equatorial Guinea has a track record of delivering stunning results, including a commanding 4-0 win over Côte d’Ivoire at the last AfCON and under the guidance of coach Juan Micha, the team has displayed tactical discipline and an unyielding fighting spirit.

Players like Salvador and the squad’s robust defensive organization, which will be key assets in Morocco, Equatorial Guinea is not only aiming to compete but to make a deep run in the tournament, showcasing their growth as a footballing nation.

What to expect from these underdogs

Zambia — inspired by their 2012 triumph, poised for another historic campaign; Mozambique — resilient and ready to challenge the best; Sudan — rising from obscurity with a youthful, cohesive team; Comoros — tactical discipline and teamwork make them a dangerous opponent; Equatorial Guinea — capable of shocking even the tournament favorites.

These teams might not top the favorites list, but their determination and potential make them worth watching as they aim to reshape the narrative at AfCON 2025.

Five coaches to watch

Emerse Faé: An innovative and dynamic approach

Former Ivorian midfielder Emerse Faé has brought a fresh and modern perspective to Côte d’Ivoire national team and since transitioning from his playing career to coaching, Faé has earned a reputation for combining his experiences in European and African football with a strategic mindset.

Known for nurturing young talent, his offensive, possession-based style of play has been a hallmark of his tenure — as under Faé’s leadership, the Elephants aim to defend their AfCON title with the same fighting spirit that saw them crowned champions in the last edition.

His ability to maximise the potential of young players will be crucial as he strives to achieve the ambitious goal of securing a historic consecutive title win.

Hugo Broos: The master of stability and results

Belgian coach Hugo Broos is no stranger to success in African football, having guided Cameroon to the AfCON title in 2017 and more recently, he led South Africa to an impressive bronze medal at the last tournament, solidifying his reputation as one of the most respected coaches on the continent.

Broos’s pragmatic and methodical approach focuses on defensive solidity and swift transitions and as he prepares South Africa for the AfCON 2025, he will look to balance the stability of his seasoned players with the dynamism of emerging talents, crafting a team capable of challenging for the title.

Hossam Hassan: revitalizing Egyptian football

Hossam Hassan, a legendary figure in Egyptian football, brings a wealth of experience and tactical acumen to the Pharaohs. Known for his direct style of play and relentless pressing, Hassan embodies the qualities that once made Egypt a dominant force in African football.

Tasked with rejuvenating an Egyptian side in transition following a Round of 16 exit in the last AfCON, Hassan’s leadership will be pivotal — as his tactical intelligence and motivational skills will aim to restore Egypt’s status as a top contender, guiding them to renewed success.

James Kwesi Appiah: Visionary leadership for Sudan

A respected name in African football, James Kwesi Appiah has extensive experience on the international stage, including leading Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2014.

Renowned for his disciplined approach and meticulous tactical preparation, Appiah now focuses on Sudan, a team eager to make an impact.

Appiah’s challenge lies in striking the right balance between youthful energy and veteran experience. His aim is to build a competitive team capable of holding its own against Africa’s football giants, with an eye on leaving a lasting impression at AFCON 2025.

Sébastien Desabre: French precision meets African flair

French tactician Sébastien Desabre has established himself as a transformative figure in African football and known for his disciplined, tactically rigorous style, Desabre has revitalised the DR Congo national team, bolstering their defensive structure while injecting a dynamic offensive approach.

With his adaptability and strategic prowess, Desabre is poised to lead the Leopards to new heights and his ability to manage diverse challenges and elevate team performance makes him a formidable contender for the AfCON title.

The countdown has begun, with the draw for the group stages at the finals set for January 27, 2025 in Rabat, Morocco, after which teams will learn their fate and their path to the trophy.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express