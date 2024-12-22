One year to AfCON Morocco 2025: Biggest upsets; and unforgettable tournament finales and celebration of the legends

* In the early days, there were only eight finalists, right up to 1990 when the field was increased to 12

Africa’s biggest event; the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 marked 12 months from yesterday ahead of the kick-off, which is expected to break all records set by the previous edition, the Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

In the early days of the AfCON, there were only eight finalists, right up to 1990 when the field was increased to 12, which meant little opportunity for smaller countries to get to the finals, never mind upset the odds.

The field was increased to 16 teams in South Africa in 1996 and 24 at the 2019 edition in Egypt, which has meant more uneven clashes and the potential for upsets.

Towards the kick-off of the finals in Marrakech, that will run from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026, CAFonline looks back at some of the biggest shock results, unforgettable tournament finales and the celebration of the legends in the competition’s history.

The biggest shock results

1974

Zambia got through the group stage on their tournament debut and into the semi-final, where they upset defending champions Congo. It was goalless at half-time but Bernard Chanda scored a second half hat-trick as Zambia won 4-2.

1986

Senegal had not qualified for eight successive editions when they finally made it to the tournament in Egypt and, in the opening match in Cairo, beat the host nation with a goal midway through the second half from Theirno Youm. Egypt bounced back to top the group and win the tournament.

1994

Hosts Tunisia were 2-0 down at half-time, had a player sent off and had fired their coach Youssef Zouaoui after losing their opening game to Mali. They had to beat Zaire in their next game to go through but drew and left the tournament early without any home interest.

2004

In Tunisia again 10 years on, Rwanda were shock qualifiers and although both they and the Democratic Republic of Congo had already been eliminated after two matches, the 1-0 win for the small east African country over their giant neighbours, courtesy of a second half strike from Said Abed Makasi, saw them leave the tournament on a high note.

2006

After losing their opening two games, Zimbabwe upset Ghana 2-1 in Ismailia to knock the Black Stars out as well.

2019

New boys Madagascar went all the way to the quarter-finals, prompting the country’s president to travel over and watch them, and their 2-0 success in Alexandria over Nigeria ensured they finished top of their first round group.

2021

Defending champions Algeria were expected to be among the frontrunners again in Cameroon, but a shock 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in the pool stages put paid to that. Esteban Obiang scored the only goal with 20 minutes remaining. Algeria exited bottom of their group with a single point from nine.

2021

Tiny Gambia are among the smallest nations in Africa but claimed a mighty scalp when they defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their final pool game to advance to the round of 16. Ablie Jallow scored a 93rd minute winner.

2021

Ghana were ousted when they lost 3-2 to Comoros and finished bottom of their pool with a single point. Comoros led 2-0 past the hour-mark as El Fardou Ben Nabouhane and Ahmed Mogni scored. But the Black Stars drew the game level through Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku. The islanders had the last laugh though as Mogni netted a second five minutes from the end.

2023

Equatorial Guinea shocked hosts Côte d’Ivoire with a 4-0 pool stage win as Emilio Nsue scored a brace, to go with goals from Pablo Ganet and Jannick Buyla. It was a stunning victory, but The Elephants would recover and go on to lift the trophy.

2023

Namibia advanced to the knockout rounds for the first time, boosted by a surprise 1-0 win over Tunisia in their pool opener. Deon Hotto gave his side the win with a goal in the 88th minute.

Unforgettable tournament finales

1962 – Ethiopia 4-2 Egypt

Worku Mengistu earned the notoriety that has made him a modern-day African footballing legend with two goals as Ethiopia scored twice in extra time to beat Egypt 4-2 in the final at the Haile-Selassie Stadium in Addis Ababa.

1965 – Ghana 3-2 Tunisia

Huge disappointment for the Tunisians as the home team are beaten 3-2 in extra time by CK Gyamfi’s all-conquering Ghana side with Frank Odoi scoring the winner after the two sides were level at 2-2 after 90 minutes.

1974 – Zaire 2-2 Zambia 2; Zaire 2-0 Zambia

Zaire and Zambia draw 2-2 after extra time in the final in Cairo but Mulamba Ndiaye scored both goals in the replay two days later to establish a tournament goal scoring record of nine for Zaire’s Leopards.

1982 – Ghana 1-1 Libya (Ghana won 7-6 on pens)



Teenager Abedi Pele is the star of the show as Ghana won for a then record fourth time, beating hosts Libya on an artificial turf in Tripoli in the first final decided on post-match penalties.

1992 – Côte d’Ivoire 0-0 Ghana (Côte d’Ivoire win 11-10 on pens)

A penalty shootout again decides the Nations Cup and it drags on for a nail-biting 20 minutes (a total of 24 kicks) before Tony Baffoe misses for Ghana and the Ivory Coast won 11-10 after a goalless draw littered with missed opportunities.

1994 – Nigeria 2-1 Zambia

A Zambian side rebuilt after the air tragedy that claimed the lives of almost the entire national team a year earlier took a first minute lead through defender Elijah Litana but Emmanuel Amunike, playing his first game of the tournament, equalised soon after and then scored the winner as Nigeria win an emotive game in Tunis.

1996 – South Africa 2-0 Tunisia

President Nelson Mandela danced a jig of joy on the winner’s podium as South Africa celebrated in front of 70,000 fans after Mark Williams’ two goals give Bafana Bafana a first-ever trophy with a win over Tunisia at Soccer City in Johannesburg.

2010 – Egypt 1-0 Ghana

Egypt win for an unprecedented third tournament in a row as Gedo scored the only goal of the game in Luanda with five minutes remaining. It followed The Pharaohs’ victories in 2006 and 2008.

2012 – Zambia 0-0 Côte d’Ivoire (Zambia won 8-7 on pens)

One of the great AfCON final upsets as Zambia beat a star-studded Côte d’Ivoire side in Libreville, just kilometres away from the scene of that devastating air crash 19 years prior. Gervinho missed the decisive kick for The Elephants.

2017 – Cameroon 2-1 Egypt

A youthful Cameroon stunned more fancied Egypt with victory in the final in Libreville. Mohamed Elneny put The Pharaohs ahead, but Nicolas Nkoulou equalised for Cameroon and Vincent Aboubakar netted a winner two minutes from the end.

2023 – Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 Nigeria

Hosts Côte d’Ivoire scraped into the knockout phase of the competition but then made it all the way to the final. They fell behind to Nigeria, who scored via William Troost-Ekong, but second half goals from Franck Kessie and Sébastien Haller turned the game around for the home side in front of over 57,000 fans in Abidjan.

Celebrating the legends of the competition

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o is considered one of the greatest legends of the AfCON finals. He is among the most prominent players to have left their mark on the continental competition, with his name etched in gold letters in the history of the tournament.

Eto’o is the all-time top scorer, having netted 18 goals across six editions between 2000 and 2010. He has also won two AfCON titles, being part of the Indomitable Lions’ winning teams in 2000 and 2022.

Ahmed Hassan (Egypt)

Ahmed Hassan was named the best player in the AfCON twice, in 2006 and 2010, underscoring his brilliance during his participation with the Pharaohs.

Hassan boasts four, having reached the finals with Egypt in 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010 and he shares the record for most appearances in the competition (8) with Cameroonian Rigobert Song, Tunisia’s Youssef Msakni, and Ghana’s Didier Ayew. Hassan ended his international career with 184 caps.

Didier Drogba (Côte d’Ivoire)

Former Ivorian striker Didier Drogba stood out in the AfCON finals with his national team, Côte d’Ivoire. He is one of the few players who shone in the African football tournament finals but failed to lead his country to victory, particularly during the peak of his career when he was a key player for his English club, Chelsea.

Drogba was instrumental in helping Côte d’Ivoire reach the AfCON finals in 2006 and 2012, but the Elephants were unable to win the continental title.

Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria)

Former Nigerian international Jay-Jay Okocha remains one of the brightest and most prominent African players to have starred for his national team during the AfCON finals.

Known for his incredible skill, dribbling, and overall play, it made Okocha one of the most dangerous players on the pitch during matches and the Nigerian legend won the title in 1994, reached the final and helped his country secure the bronze medal three times (2002, 2004, and 2006).—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express