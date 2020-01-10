One injured as 4th floor of Delamare House catches fire

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 4th floor of Delamare House in Blantyre that houses Pakachere Institute of Health and Development Communication, caught fire on Friday morning and it is reported that one staff member was rushed to Adventist Hospital for treatment after he got injured.

Blantyre Police spokesman told Zodiak Television, which also operates from the same building that the cause of the fire is unknown and that the victim got injured from flying broken glasses that shattered from the windows.

Blantyre City firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to put the fire down after it had caused massive damage to property, according to the Police spokesman.

It also reported that an electrical spark is suspected to have caused the fire.