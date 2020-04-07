One dead due to Coronavirus; Malawi registers 3 new cases

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Health & Population, Jappie Mhango has confirmed the death of a 51-year-old Malawian lady of Indian origin, who was the country’s 5th patient to test positive of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

And he also announced that the country has by Tuesday 3 new confirmed cases of — two in Blantyre and one in Chikwawa.

Mhango, who is chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, said the lady — who had just recently returned from UK — died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mhango said the dead victim had an underlining medical condition and that the Blantyre District Health Office’s Environmental Health team is assisting with the burial arrangements.

“As a nation, we grieve with the family of the deceased and I urge you all to respect their privacy,” Mhango said.

On the extra confirmed three case, Mhango told a press briefing in Lilongwe that one case is in Blantyre — a 34-year-old lady is a family contact of the first case that was registered on April 3.

“The second case is a 28-year-old lady, who travelled from London, UK on 19 March, 2020,” the Minister said. “The person confirmed in Chikwawa is a 30-year-old gentleman who travelled from South Africa on 16 March, 2020.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 8, including 1 death.”

The Minister underlined the importance of observing the prevention guidelines the country has put in place that include regular hand washing with sanitizers or chlorinated water, social distancing, avoid handshakes and observing self-quarantine rules as provided if individuals have recently returned from a hot spot country.

Mhango said the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 will keep the nation updated of any new developments.

However, news that was awash on social media as regards to the 5th patient who has died, indicate that after her return from UK and having been affected by her underlining medical condition, she did not declare her history of travel abroad.

It is reported the client had been visiting a private hospital in Limbe where most Indians get treatment and was being given medication as per her underlying medical condition.

It is also reported that sometimes the clinic’s management was sending nurses to the client’s home.

When she tested positive, she was sent to a quarantine place in Blantyre.