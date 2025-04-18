Once completed Rumphi’s Chipofya irrigation scheme is expected to benefit 2,482 people from nine villages in Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe

* Construction contractor of the project is optimistic that they will be able to make water available for farmers’ use by August this year

* Most farmers along the M1 Road are ready and some have already cleared part of their land in readiness for irrigation farming

* They are only waiting for our support in terms of irrigation equipment such as solar pumps and other equipment

By Manasse Nyirenda, MANA

The K11 billion Chipofya irrigation scheme which is under construction in Rumphi is expected to benefit 2,482 people from nine villages in Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe once completed.

Funded by Malawi Government and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the projects resident engineer, Victor Mateveke said the team working on the project is optimistic that they will be able to make water available for farmers’ use by August this year.

He said this on Wednesday when Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Benedict Chambo toured the construction site at Bolero where he also engaged farmers around Bolero, Chinyolo, Bale and Mzokoto.

He was accompanied by District Commissioner for Rumphi, Emmanuel Bulukutu, who said the Council has mobilised farmers into groups and that it is also engaging NEEF to help farmers interested in irrigation farming with farm inputs loans.

“Most farmers along the M1 Road are ready and some have already cleared part of their land in readiness for irrigation farming,” he said. “They are only waiting for our support in terms of irrigation equipment such as solar pumps and other equipment.

“Rumphi has over 10,000 hectares of land that can be utilised for irrigation farming and, currently, only 3,000 hectares are used for irrigation,” he said.

On his part, the Deputy Agriculture Minister urged agriculture extension workers in Rumphi to help farmers venture into irrigation farming in order to avert hunger that the district is experiencing due to dry spells in 2024-25 growing season.

He noted that the dry spells in the district have affected at least 1,000 hectares of crops and that many people are at risk of experiencing hunger.

Chambo added that, while the irrigation scheme under construction is expected to be operational by August, benefiting at least 300 hectares of crop fields, there is need to utilise all available water resources in order to fight hunger.

“Fortunately, we have the South Rukuru River along the M1 Road but it has been underutilised,” he said. “We want to give farmers the necessary equipment such as solar pumps and access to farm inputs through NEEF loans so that by May they should start planting.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is also working closely with Ministry of Finance to make funds that support irrigation infrastructure available immediately so that they may assist with implementation of these plans,” said the Deputy Minister.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe said the scheme will enable farmers in his area to plant three times in a year, which will improve their household income through selling surplus.

His sentiments were attested to by farmer, Chance Nyirenda from Chilengeska Irrigation Scheme in Senior Chief Mwankhunikira, who said he has been supporting his family, including four children who are in secondary school, through irrigation farming.

“After harvesting I sell the surplus and use the money to pay for my children’s school fees,” he said. “Irrigation farming is lucrative and the Deputy Minister has just motivated us to do more. I am sure we will get modern irrigation equipment from the government to support us.”—Edited by Maravi Express