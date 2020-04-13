Oman’s frontline community activist turns COVID-19 warrior; WhatsApp helpline initiated on cancer and COVID-19

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

A nation is known by its heroes and superheroes especially during a crisis situation. The Sultanate of Oman is seeing many such superheroes during this Coronavirus (COVID-19) andemic and the foremost among them is Oman’s frontline community activist, environmentalist and board member of Oman Cancer Association (OCA), Dr. Manal Abdul Majeed Al Zadjali.

COVID-19, as Coronavirus is being called, has challenged mankind like never before. Leading the fight like an able army general in a war, Dr. Manal is leading from the front by turning into a COVID-19 Warrior in Oman.

The OCA has initiated a helpline on WhatsApp to answer questions about Cancer and COVID-19 and questions will be answered by experts regarding adults’ oncology and pediatric oncology.

In an exclusive conversation with Maravi Express, Dr. Manal disclosed the reasons behind the new initiative: ‘‘We thought there will be questions especially with immuno-compromised patients.

“So, we created this channel of communication to support them. The ones who are responding to the questions are senior consultants in Oncology.

“This is because we do not want to provide inappropriate or incorrect information to our patients.’’

Dr. Manal also appealed to the community to support the cancer patients with donations and the details are mentioned in the flyer.

Recently, the Oman Chapter of the World Malayalee Council, Middle East region, held a panel discussion with doctors worldwide on COVID–19.

Senior oncologist and OCA board member Dr. Rajyashree Narayanan Kutty participated and enlightened the panel of doctors about the COVID-19 risks to cancer patients.

Dr. Rajyashree mainly focused on the immunocompromised condition of Cancer patients and the very high risk if exposed to the virus and she urged the cancer patients and their families to take extra care.

She disclosed that the outcome of the treatment of COVID-19 patients already suffering from cancer may not be successful as in normal patients.

Dr. Rajyashree suggested that it is better to keep the cancer patients in isolation and take extra care when any person enters their room.

She informed that the chances of survival of the patients depends upon the immuno status. The persons with blood related cancers like lymhomas, leukemia, multiple myeloma etc are at a heightened risk.

One cannot pin down Dr. Manal Al Zadjali to one place. A known risk taker for the sake of the country, she is leading her team of volunteers from different countries and taking COVID-19 head on.

The noble ruler, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has appointed a Supreme Committee to tackle the COVID-19 and the committee has taken many timely measures to stop the spread.

The Ministry of Health is leaving no stone unturned to protect the lives of the citizens and the residents from the deadly disease. Muscat — the capital of Sultanate of Oman, is under a lockdown which will end on April 22, if it is not extended.

Hopefully, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Malawi and the world overcome COVID-19 emphatically soon. We shall rise again! Inshallah!