Oman Nursing Association General Assembly Meeting to be held on 14 March 2020 in Muscat

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

The Oman Nursing Association (ONA)’s general assembly meeting will be held at 10am on Saturday March 12, 2020 at the National Cardiac Centre of the Royal Hospital conference hall in Muscat.

ONA’s president Abdallah bin Ahmed Al Rubaeiy, disclosed this to Maravi Express on Wednesday.

The agenda for the general assembly meeting is as follows:

*The report of the Board of Directors on the work done in the past year and the draft work plan for the new year.

*General and final accounts for the ending fiscal year and draft budget for the new year will be tabled.

*Amendments to some of the articles of the association’s bylaws will be taken up.

*Election to the Board of Directors for the period 2020 – 2021 will be held.

All those members who wish to renew their membership and nominate for membership in the Board of Directors would be required to visit the association’s office from the date of publication of this announcement until Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10am until 12noon.

The office of the association is located at the College of Health Sciences complex Villa no. (1) 649 in Al Wattayah in the Governorate of Muscat. Any application received after the indicate date will not be considered.

All the above reports and the proposed amendments to the articles of association will be available at the association’s office and all the members of ONA can view them.

In case of any inquiries, contact on 99351850 at the indicated times shown above.

It is significant to note that the Oman Nursing Association (ONA) is a non-profit organization.

It was founded in June 2017. It was established exclusively to strengthen the nursing and midwifery profession in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Association started with a few members, but now the ranks have swelled to more than 600 nurses, who have joined the ONA.

Omani nurses have carved a niche for themselves with their hard work and commitment in providing nursing care to the citizens and residents of the Sultanate of Oman.