Old Mutual Malawi to host second edition of ‘Partnership Conversation Series’

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Old Mutual Malawi Limited is set to host its second edition of the Partnership Conversation Series on Thursday next week, September 15 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre aimed at enhancing partnerships and conversations that would propel development, shared value and mindset change.

In a statement, Edith Jiya — Old Mutual’s group chief executive officer for the premier financial service provider — said the tailor-made event’s theme is ‘Role of Partnerships in Enabling Conducive Environment for the Rise of Young Entrepreneurs Towards Sustainable Youth Development’, which is in line with Malawi’s long term development blueprint MW2063, which largely has youth centred programs.

“Partnerships Conversation Series provides a platform that brings together leaders from both the public and private sector as well as other stakeholders to discuss and share practical and workable solutions on a range of impacting issues around people, economy, and the environment,” Jiya said in the statement.

She added that the conversation intends to deliver impactful engagements that will strengthen the company’s position on the role of business relationships in achieving synergy as well as creating a platform which will provide an opportunity for Old Mutual to showcase its role as a thought leader in development in pursuing a Truly Mutual Strategy.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Thomas Munthali, who is the National Planning Commission’s director general and there will also be presentations by Old Mutual Africa regional managing director, Clement Chinaka, Old Mutual Blantyre Foundation Trust chairperson Taonga Manda, renowned youthful entrepreneur Mayamiko Nkoloma amongst others.

The inaugural Old Mutual Partnership Conversation Series was held in September 2021 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe and a year down the line, the conversation is proving to be one practical solution to challenges facing the country.

In the maiden year, it was held under the theme: ‘The Role of Private Sector Towards a Sustainable Recovery Agenda-Post CoVID-19 Recovery Plan for Malawi’ whose keynote address was delivered by the country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Some notable aftermaths of the discussion included contributions made towards 2021-2023 Malawi Government’s CoVID-19 social economic recovery plan, especially on collaboration among different sectors.

Broadly, the plan that was launched in December 2021 seeks to enhance the capacity of Malawi and its people to effectively recover and build back better from the adverse impact of the CoVID-19 pandemic; and facilitate the transition to the effective implementation and realization of its development aspirations.