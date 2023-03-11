Old Mutual CEO Jiya enlightens St. Mary’s students on keeping basic hygiene amidst cholera outbreak

Jiya, renowned champion for the girl child motivation

By Duncan Mlanjira

Old Malawi Group Chief Executive Officer, Edith Jiya enlightened young minds of St. Mary’s Secondary School on Friday that cholera pandemic, which Malawi is battling since March last year, should remind everyone on the importance of improving access to safe water, adequate sanitation and basic hygiene needs.

She said this when she presided over the 2022 Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Top Girl Child awards at which she was guest of honour in her role as an outstanding woman achiever and renowned girl child motivator.

She told the young minds that much as cholera was eradicated in the first world, it keeps resurfacing in Malawi and other least developed countries — mostly due to poverty since most of the citizenry do not have access to safe water, adequate sanitation and basic hygiene needs.

“Since last year, the cholera outbreak has claimed many lives,” she said. “After the Christmas break, schools in the capital, Lilongwe, and the business district of Blantyre, were closed for at least two weeks” in order to contain the increasing numbers.

On Christmas Day, the total figure of fatalities was at 470 deaths but by the New Year’s Day the figure shot to 595 — representing a rise of 125.

The figures keep rising that by March 9, the total is at 1,623 — an increase of 1,028 for the past two months and 10 days.

In the cholera update from the Ministry of Health indicate the fatalities are dropping as on March 1st, there were 5 new deaths; followed by 14 on 2nd; 6 on 3rd; 2 on 4th; 7 on Monday the 6th; 4 on Tuesday; 4 on Wednesday and 3 on Thursday on which a total of 288 new cases were recorded.

The new cases of death were were one each in Lilongwe, Dowa and Chiradzulu. The cumulative confirmed cases since the onset of the outbreak is 52,455 while a total of 50,364 people have recovered with 468 currently in treatment centres.

Since the onset of the outbreak, Lilongwe leads in most cases recorded at 10,720 with 518 deaths, followed by Mangochi (8,316/123); Blantyre (7,411/201); Balaka (4,082/99); Salima (3,447/93); Machinga (2,262/86); Dedza (1,820/72); Nkhata Bay (1,517/44); Nkhotakota (1,409/58); Chiradzulu (1,345/42); Dowa (1,312/40); Ntcheu (1,181/41); Thyolo (1,050/29); Rumphi (1,049/17); Karonga (962/25); and Mulanje (817/31).

Thus Jiya took time to encourage the young minds to inculcate the culture of keeping hygiene at all time in their respective communities to deter further occurrences of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

This can all be done if the young generation can be well educated to create a sustainable economic status of the country so that it should provide access to safe and clean water, adequate sanitation and basic hygiene needs.

Jiya also touched on health concerns that affect the girl child, which is menstrual hygiene, saying this is “another critical issue that we need to talk about as a country”.

“Menstruation affects girls’ attendance and participation in education, globally. A study by UNESCO found that one in 10 girls in Sub-Saharan Africa missed school while on their periods.

“Local research has found that the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products can result in girls being absent from school for up to five days each month — that is almost a quarter of their learning time!

“Let us raise the much-needed awareness about the need for adequate and sufficient menstrual hygiene management for adolescent girls, in schools and beyond, and to advocate for breaking taboos and stigma surrounding menstruation.

She thus said: “As a mother myself and a long-time champion for girl child education, I am humbled to grace this rare occasion where we are to witness an uncommon contribution to the welfare of the girl child in Malawi.

“I am saying rare because it is not common for the private sector and private media institutions in particular to single out a need to champion the girl child let alone issues of women in general.”

She emphasized that “education can make a lasting difference in generations as it can put people on a path towards good health, empowerment and employment”.

“Coming from the Financial Services sector I would like to add that on top of the mainstream education, financial education also makes a difference.

She immensely applauded ZBS Directorate and its management as well as its partners, Plan Malawi and Malawi Liverpool Welcome Program and also her hearty congratulations to the Best Girls on their outstanding academic performance — saying: “I wish you all the best in your continuing studies. You are an inspiration to all of us!”