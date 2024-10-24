Old Mutual activates Cape Maclear Green Frame earmarked for the weekend of Urban Music Party

The Green Frames have created a stir of excitement nationwide

A week after unveiling the Old Mutual Green Frames to promote tourism in strategic scenic locations in Malawi, Old Mutual (Malawi) Ltd will this weekend activate the Cape Maclear Frame in Mangochi to give fun goers to the Urban Music Party — an exciting experience of the signature frames.

During the weekend, Old Mutual will run a social media promotion in which patrons, who share pictures of the frames, stand a chance to win various exciting prizes.

First unveiled on October 18 in Lilongwe in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, the Green Frame concept represents a gift to Malawians as part of Old Mutual’s 70th anniversary of doing great things in the economic activities of the country.

“Old Mutual is committed to contributing to the sustainable development of Malawi,” said Patience Chatsika, the company’s marketing & corporate affairs executive. “Through the Old Mutual Green Frame concept, we aim to promote the tourism industry and showcase Malawi’s incredible natural beauty to the whole world.”

The four Old Mutual-branded frames are positioned at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Chikale Beach in Nkhata Bay, Chitakale overlooking Mulanje Mountain, and at Lake Malawi National Park located on the beaches of Cape Maclear.

Chatsika said the Cape Maclear activation, coinciding with the Urban Music Party, seeks to showcase Cape Maclear’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant music scene, while emphasizing the importance of sustainable tourism practices.

“Entering the promotion is simple — people need to stop by the green frame at Lake Malawi National Park and take a picture and the participants are encouraged to share their photos on Facebook, tagging Old Mutual Malawi and using #WarmheartinaFrame, #TidziyambaNdifeAmalawi, and #OldMutualMalawi hashtags,” she said.

“Participants stand a chance of winning Old Mutual branded items. By sharing their photos, participants help promote Lake Malawi as a vibrant destination for both residents and visitors alike.

“Photography has the power to connect us to our surroundings and celebrate our heritage. With the frames, we want to inspire people to explore, appreciate, and share the hidden gems of our area while promoting the importance of local tourism,” Chatsika said.

Ken Zizwa Limamwe, festival director for Urban Music Festival, expressed his appreciation for Old Mutual’s support of local initiatives, saying: “We are grateful for companies like Old Mutual that invest in promoting Malawi.

“The Green Frames they have erected will help to showcase unique tourist attractions, such as Cape Maclear, the home of the Urban Music Festival,” he said.

During the launch last week, Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule commended Old Mutual for such a visionary initiative earmarked to boost Malawi’s tourism industry.

“Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited has demonstrated remarkable foresight and commitment by investing in the creation of these Frames, which are poised to become focal points for both visitors and locals alike,” she said.

On her Facebook page post later on, the Minister said: “We gathered to celebrate what truly makes Malawi stand out — the Warm Heart of its people. Our greatest selling point as a country isn’t just our stunning landscapes or rich culture; it’s our people — their warmth, kindness, and the sense of safety they provide to visitors, investors, and anyone seeking to rediscover themselves.

“We are reigniting the spirit of ownership and pride in who we are as Malawians. The time is now, and it starts here — with marketing the beauty and potential that Malawi has to offer.

“This is why we have a dedicated Ministry of Tourism and, if I may say, an excellent Minister to guide this vision forward. Our Malawi Tourism Investment Master Plan is perfectly aligned with the MIP1 and the MW2063 blueprint.

“It’s not just a tourism agenda, but a comprehensive, integrated approach with collaboration from other ministries, all working to deliver on the promise of the Warm Heart of Africa.

“So, when companies like Old Mutual step forward to say, they want ‘to be part of this journey, to contribute to the growth of tourism and the country’s prosperity’, we cannot help but feel excited. This is exactly how partnerships should work — joining forces to propel Malawi forward.

“We call on the private sector that the Master Plan is here, ready for you to explore and invest in. We have 10 flagship projects waiting to be brought to life, like the Salima Integrated Tourism Project — land primed for development and endless opportunities.

“The ‘Tiziyamba Ndife aMalawi’ spirit isn’t just about encouraging domestic tourism — it’s about us, as Malawians, being the first to invest in our tourism sector. Once again, thank you to Old Mutual for this incredible gesture. Together, we are shaping the future of Malawi.”