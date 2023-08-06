Official Queens sponsors FDH Bank congratulates team for making it on position 7 in a tight 2023 Netball World Cup

* It’s been a good run and a good fight—Public Relations Manager

* As sponsors, we gave The Queens full support during preparations and on the ground here in Cape Town

By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Bank Plc, official sponsors of Malawi Queens congratulates team for making it on position 7 in a tight 2023 Netball World Cup hosted by South Africa.

“It’s been a good run and a good fight,” said Lorraine Chikhula, Public Relations Manager for FDH Bank. “As sponsors, we gave The Queens full support during preparations and on the ground here in Cape Town.

“We congratulate them for making it on position 7 in a tight competition involving 16 of the best teams in the world that made it to the World Cup 2023.

“We believe The Queens will make it to the next World Cup and will continue to fight for a higher ranking,” she said in an interview from Cape Town where the sponsors gave their total support of solidarity.

Malawi Queens beat Tonga in their last match for the second time in three days to claim 7th spot at the Netball World Cup after beating 64-54 today.

This was their second triumph over Tonga having beaten them 56-51 on Thursday and in today’s match, the Queens got the better of the Tala’s with. 10-goal gap.

They opened their campaign by beating Scotland 54-49 before losing 39-62 against England in the next and thumped Barbados 84:48 in the third match.

In the match against Australia the Queens managed to rattle the world No. 1 by drawing 28-28 at half time but an injury by playmaker Lwazi in the third quarter disturbed coach Sam Kanyenda’s game plan and they went on to lose 46-70.

FDH Bank and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) signed a three-year K360 million sponsorship deal for the Queens in 2019 that sees them getting K100 million per year for the next three years while K45 million will be funding a netball cup, with the remaining K15 million allocated to NAM administration.

At the official signing ceremony, FDH Financial Holdings CEO William Mpinganjira, said his company decided to sponsor the Queens after observing that netball was lacking necessary financial support, structures and resources.

“We observed that netball, despite being the pride of the nation, has been lacking necessary support, structures and resources,” he had said. “The Queens were, among other milestones, the bronze medalist at the Fast 5 International Series in 2016 in Australia and managed to beat the world’s number two team, New Zealand at the 2018 Commonwealth games in Australia despite limited resources.

“The Queens through NAM have continuously exhibited massive potential and it is in this vein that today, we are happy to unveil a 3 year sponsorship of K360 million to the association,” he said then.