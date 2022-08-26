Nyasa Capital Finance sponsors K2.5 million towards Malawi Police’s preparation for southern African regional games

Haiya (left) presenting the sponsorship to IG Yolamu

* The police officers need enough support to produce positive results at the SARPCCO games

* The sponsorship is a timely gesture which will encourage the athletes to work hard—IG Merlyne Yolamu

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Malawi Police Services (MPS) has received a morale booster ahead of their preparations for this year’s Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (SARPCCO) annual games scheduled to take place in Tanzania from September 1-17, 2022 after receiving a sponsorship of K2.5 million from Nyasa Capital Finance.

The SARPCCO competition brings together police officers from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) where they participate and compete in different sporting disciplines and Malawi will be represented by 8 sporting disciplines — women and men’s football, chess, darts, netball, athletics, women and men’s volleyball.

At the sponsorship handover on Thursday in Blantyre, Fleetwood Haiya — chairperson Nyasa Capital Finance, one of the subsidiaries of Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC), said they decided to partner with MPS as one way of recognizing the role they play in as far as the country’s security is concerned.

Haiya added that he understand that for the police officers to produce positive results at the SARPCCO games, they need enough support from Malawians, hence the donation in order to add morale to the athletes.

“The world is going through a global economic challenges, but we thought it wise to give a hand to MPS, while on the other hand strengthening the existing relationship we have with the police.”

He added that Nyasa Capital Finance is a registered micro-finance bank and as such, they would soon approach the Inspector General (IG) to facilitate an engagement with officers to do business with them.

In her remarks, IG Merlyne Yolamu expressed her gratitude over the sponsorship, saying it is a timely gesture which will encourage the athletes to work hard and make sure they bring trophies in their respective sporting disciplines.

Yolamu further said SARPCCO games preparations require a lot of money and the coming in of Nyasa Capital Finance will bring a significant change in the athletes’ camp to be committed during the competition.

“Our target is to go there and compete and not participate,” she said. “So when the athletes hear about this donation, they definitely get encouraged and us as leaders we are assured that our mission of competing will be easily accomplished.

“We made an effort that we should not miss this year’s competition knowing that our President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was the SADC chairman and we want to show SADC members that we too have skills in various sporting disciplines,” Yolamu said.