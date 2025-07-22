Nyasa Big Bullets v Kukoma Ntopwa launches inaugural National Bank Women’s Premiership at Mpira Stadium Saturday

* The robust structured and competitive top tier national women’s league above the Regional Women’s Leagues

* Sponsored at K280 million by National Bank of Malawi Plc from the total of K450 million that includes Malawi Scorchers’ needs

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following the conclusion of playoffs involving three teams last week to identify the 10th team, the inaugural National Bank Women’s Premiership is good to go and will be launched on Saturday at Mpira Stadium with a match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Kukoma Ntopwa kicking off at 14h30.

The National Bank Women’s Premiership has been introduced as a robust structured and competitive top tier national women’s league above the Regional Women’s Leagues sponsored at K280 million by National Bank of Malawi Plc from the total of K450 million — of which K150 million goes towards Malawi Scorchers’ international needs.

The 10 teams to be involved are Moyale Sisters, MK Academy, Topik Sisters from the North; Nyasa Big Bullets Women, Ntopwa FC, Mighty Wanderers Queens from the South and from the Centre, Ascent Soccer, Civil Service Women, Silver Strikers Ladies and MDF Lionesses — who joined the nine seeded teams after winning the playoffs that took place from Thursday to Saturday.

Thus the following day, July 27, the fight for the inaugural title resumes for all participating teams as MK Academy take on Civil Service at Mzuzu Stadium @ 11h00; MDF Lionesses v Silver Strikers at Champions Stadium @ 14h30; Moyale Sisters v Mighty Wanderers Queens at Mzuzu Stadium @ 14h30 and Ascent Soccer v Topik Academy at Ascent @ 14h30.

Meanwhile, if the goals scored in the playoffs to determine the 10th team count as a rollover into the National Bank Women’s Premiership, then MDF Lionesses’ Fazila Chembekezo and Asimenye Simwaka are already leading having bagged in six goals each in the two games played.

Fazila claimed two hat-tricks in 8-1 thrashing of Mzuzu City Hammers on Thursday and in 7-1 whipping of Chitoliro Heroines Saturday afternoon — while Asimenye scored a hat-trick plus one more against Mzuzu City Hammers and two against Chitoliro Heroines.



Against Mzuzu City Hammers, Asimenye scored in 36th, 43rd, 74th to claim her hat-trick and the 4th goal in the 82nd while Fazila claimed her hat-trick in 36th, 42nd and 45+1’.

The other goal was from Salome Vinkhumbo in the 45th while Mzuzu City Hammers’ consolation was from Ester Mhango in the 88th.

On Saturday Fazila’s goals were in the 1st minute, 49th and 57 while Asimenye’s were in the 3rd and 21st as Catherine Kachala claimed a brace in 45+1 and the 78th.

— for the Fazila and Asimenye to lead in the race for the Golden Boot ahead of the inaugural top tier women’s football league.

One interesting aspect of Malawi Scorchers striker, Asimenye is that she is multi-talented as she is also blessed with boxing, netball as well as athletics and along with Fazili, they have set the tone for stiff competition in the race for the inaugural National Bank Women’s premiership.

The milestone MK450 million sponsorship was launched on July 9 of which MK280 million is being invested in the top tier premiership — whose 75% goes towards the teams of MK156.65 million (56%) as prize money and MK53.575 million (19%) as subventions.

The champions will represent Malawi in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League while the bottom three teams will be relegated to the Regional Leagues, with the respective Regional Champions gaining promotion into the National Bank Women’s League.

The champions will receive MK10 million; runners-up MK5 million and the third-placed team to get MK3 million and each participating team will also receive MK13 million in subvention, two full sets of uniforms, and five footballs — with individual player and media awards included in the package.

“For many years, the dream of launching a structured and competitive national women’s league remained unfulfilled due to lack of consistent sponsorship,” said Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya at the launch. “However, under our ‘Transforming the Game’ strategy, we placed this initiative in the forefront of our development priorities.

“With the support of National Bank of Malawi, that vision becomes a reality — this Women’s League will serve as the premier women’s football competition in the country; laying the foundation for increased professionalism, enhanced talent identification, and broader participation among women and girls across Malawi.”

Meanwhile, FAM and sponsors National Bank of Malawi Plc have introduced an innovation for the tournament named ‘Ma Ladies Ashayine Challenge’ – a Facebook edition where girls with amazing football skills can post a video of a maximum 45 seconds on their Facebook timeline to win K100,000 “just by showing them off!” and to tag National Bank of Malawi plc

The talented girls are being encourage to use the hashtag #MaLadiesAshayineChallenge and the top 3 most liked videos each week will be shared on FAM Facebook page.

“We’ll set polls twice a week — and the video with the most votes wins K100,000!,” entices FAM, adding that their will be two winners every week and the Ma Ladies Ashayine Challenge will run for two weeks

“Let’s go ladies! — show us your flair, your footwork, your FIRE! entices FAM on its Facebook account; https://web.facebook.com/FaMalawi.