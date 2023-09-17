Nyasa Big Bullets set for TP Mazembe showdown

* We have been talking to our players that they can make history since they are a quality side we are working with—Pasuwa

By Twimepoki Mangani, MANA

Nyasa Big Bullets coach, Kalisto Pasuwa has pledged that his team are hoping for the best when they play against five-time winners of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League, TP Mazembe from Democratic Republic of the Congo in the second preliminary round at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe this afternoon.

Bullets reached the second preliminary round after eliminating Dragon FC from Equatorial Guinea by 3-0 (2-0 away and 1-0 at home) on aggregate, a fit last achieved by the team in 2015.

Pasuwa hinted that going past the first round is a motivating factor in itself and has urged the team to continue fighting, saying the complexity of excelling in the CAF Champions League — its financial aspect, the quality of players be it from Africa and Europe as well as the tactical mentality — as something which most local clubs and teams in Africa luck.

He highlighted that the squad is in high spirits and insisted that such games have a mental dynamic attached which makes them less obvious with teams needing to give 100% in order to excel.

“We have been talking to our players that they can make history since they are a quality side we are working with,” he said, while admitting that he was aware of their opponents’ experience and has remained optimistic in giving their Malawians supporters a positive result.

“TP Mazembe have a very good tactical awareness — they are big in stature, they are also good in free kicks and can punish you from corners,” said the Zimbabwean coach.

On his part, the team’s captain, Precious Sambani, who is making a return from injury, said the morale in the dressing room is high and has urged supporters to believe in them.

Meanwhile, TP Mazembe coach, Lamine Ndiaye reiterated that there are no small teams in the CAF Champions League and expects a tough match from Bullets.

“It will be a big game,” he said. “My players know what to do and, of course, Bullets won against Dragon FC which means we must take them seriously.

“I want a good game tomorrow as well as to finish well at home during the reverse fixture because both the home and the away fixture are important,” Ndiaye said.

The Ravens, who have a 100% winning record in their domestic league after gaining 9 points from three games, have travelled to Lilongwe with a squad of 22 players.

While Bullets’ Sambani, Stanley Biliat, Patrick Mwaungulu and Hassan Kajoke have recovered from injuries but Blessings Mpokera, Peter Banda and Maxwell Phodo have recently been sidelined due to injuries.