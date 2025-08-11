Nyasa Big Bullets pledges to work closely with police to investigate and identify those responsible for violence and hooliganism after yesterday’s 3-3 draw with Karonga United

* As a club built on the values of sportsmanship, perseverance, professionalism, and fair play, we unequivocally denounce such behaviour

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nyasa Big Bullets FC has issued a statement strongly condemning the acts of violence and hooliganism that occurred yesterday at Kamuzu Stadium when fans damaged the team bus and threatened players and team officials after their 3-3 draw with the Karonga United in the final first round match of the TNM Super League 2025.

Karonga United came from behind twice to force the 3-3 draw in which the Bullets went ahead in the 6th minute through Blessings Mpokera but Benjamin Mapunda equalised for the visitors five minutes later.

Mike Mkwate put the hosts back in the 16th minute to rest at half time leading 2-1 and after resumption, the Bullets were awarded a penalty which Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju converted in the 72nd minute.

Still Karonga fought on and again five minutes after the penalty Allen Chihana scored their second goal in the 77’ with Lafred Chizinga equalising in the 84’.

The result condemned the Bullets from claiming the top spot as leaders, with just just one point ahead, drew 0-0 with Civil Service United at Civo Stadium on the same day.

Thus the fans became infuriated with the draw and at the conclusion of the match, “a section of unruly individuals threw missiles onto the pitch, damaged the team bus, and threatened players and team officials”, says the statement without owning up if these “individuals” were Bullets fans.

“As a club built on the values of sportsmanship, perseverance, professionalism, and fair play, we unequivocally denounce such behaviour,” says the statement.

“Football must always be the winner, regardless of the result. There is no justification for damaging property or threatening players and team officials.

“These acts undermine the progress we have made in creating a safe and welcoming environment for all supporters and risk bringing the club, its sponsors, and partners into disrepute.

“We remind our fans that FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has open communication channels where grievances can be raised constructively. The club will not stand by and allow a few individuals to tarnish its name.”

Thus the club pledges to “work closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate and identify those responsible for these incidents, ensuring appropriate action is taken”.

“We extend our gratitude to the overwhelming majority of our supporters who continue to uphold the club’s values, protect its image, and show unwavering loyalty both on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has announced that it is investigating the violent behaviour of the alleged Bullets supporters and further urges the team’s “leadership to take appropriate remedial measures as the matter is being refereed to the disciplinary committee for appropriate action”.

Wanderers have ended the first round leading with 35 points, Bullets second with 34 while reigning champions, Silver Strikers — who beat Mzuzu City Hammers 2-0 yesterday — are third with 30 points.

The top eight follows with Ekhaya FC on 4th with 26 points; Karonga United (4th/24pts); Civil Service United (6th/23pts); Blue Eagles (7th/23pts); and Kamuzu Barracks (8th/22pts(.

In the relegation zone are Songwe United at 16th with two points from two draws; Mzuzu City Hammers on 15th with 8 points and Dedza Dynamos on 14th with 15 points.

They are behind Mighty Tigers on 13th with 16 points; MAFCO (12th/17pts); Creck Sporting Club (11th/18pts); Moyale (10th/18pts); and Chitipa United 9th/19pts).