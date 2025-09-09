Nyasa Big Bullets fined K1m and suspended ban of 3 months for use of Kamuzu Stadium

* After being found guilty of misconduct that took place after the game against Karonga United on August 10, 2025

* The fines are to be paid before the next official match and failure will lead to points deduction

By Duncan Mlanjira

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) disciplinary committee has found Nyasa Big Bullets guilty of all the misconducts that happened during their game against Karonga United on August 10, 2025 and thus fined a total of K1 million and a suspended ban of three months for use of Kamuzu Stadium.

A statement from SULOM says the suspended ban means that if the Bullets are found in breach of conduct within the next three months from now then the ban will automatically be activated.

The fines are to be paid before the next official match and failure will lead to points deduction and SULOM maintains that it is “committed to upholding discipline and integrity in the league”.

“Clubs are, therefore, urged to educate their players, staff and fans on the importance of maintaining order and adhering to the rules of the game. Any future incidents of violence or disorder will be met with appropriate and firm action.

“Let us all work together to preserve the spirit of football and create a safe environment for everyone,” says the verdict.

The misconduct at Kamuzu Stadium happened when irate Nyasa Big Bullets fans damaged the team bus and threatened players and team officials after their 3-3 draw with Karonga United in the final first round match of the TNM Super League 2025.

Karonga United came from behind twice to force the 3-3 draw in which the Bullets went ahead in the 6th minute through Blessings Mpokera but Benjamin Mapunda equalised for the visitors five minutes later.

Mike Mkwate put the hosts back in the 16th minute to rest at half time leading 2-1 and after resumption, the Bullets were awarded a penalty which Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju converted in the 72nd minute.

Still Karonga fought on and again five minutes after the penalty Allen Chihana scored their second goal in the 77’ with Lafred Chizinga equalising in the 84’.

The result condemned the Bullets from claiming the top spot as leaders, with just just one point ahead, drew 0-0 with Civil Service United at Civo Stadium on the same day.





A day after the incident, Nyasa Big Bullets issued a statement strongly condemning the acts of violence and hooliganism, saying: “As a club built on the values of sportsmanship, perseverance, professionalism, and fair play, we unequivocally denounce such behaviour.

“Football must always be the winner, regardless of the result. There is no justification for damaging property or threatening players and team officials. These acts undermine the progress we have made in creating a safe and welcoming environment for all supporters and risk bringing the club, its sponsors, and partners into disrepute.

“We remind our fans that FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has open communication channels where grievances can be raised constructively. The club will not stand by and allow a few individuals to tarnish its name.”