Nyasa Big Bullets fan wins K2m in Zampira promotion; Participation reaches record of over 1 million entries

Journalist Yasin Limu drawing the luck winner

* I will purchase land and start building my own house—the winner Stephano Khungwa

* Thank you, TNM for this promotion which is helping supporters to win big

By Duncan Mlanjira

Out of 44,580 correct predictions that Chitipa United would win 1-0 against Kamuzu Barracks in the TNM Super League that was played on July 7, Stephano Khungwa was picked from TNM Zampira promotion’s third monthly draw as a winner of K2 million.

The 32-year-old Khonjeni-based Khungwa, who works as health surveillance attendant at Ministry of Health, happens to be a Nyasa Big Bullets fan, and in his excitement, he said he will use it to purchase land.

“I am delighted to win the prize money today,” he said when called to be informed of his luck during the draw. “I will purchase land and start building my own house. Thank you, TNM for this promotion which is helping supporters to win big.”

Kungwa takes home K1 million and is expected to donate K1 million worth of football equipment to Makapwa School in his area.

The monthly K2 million winner is based on the draw of correct predictions of weekly matches every four weeks during the eight-month league season.

Interestingly, all three matches on that day ended 1-0 — Chitipa United 1-0 Kamuzu Barracks (Mabuchi Msiska 18′); Bangwe All Stars 1-0 Moyale FC (Madalitso Chiume 2′) and Red Lions 1-0 Mighty Tigers (Andrew Biyo 48′).

Speaking during the draw in Blantyre, TNM’s Products Officer, Tikhala Chilimba said the promotion — whose participation has reached a record of over 1 million entries — reaffirms TNM’s commitment towards value creation for every football stakeholder.

“TNM Plc, as a long-term sponsor of the elite soccer league, understands the rapid evolvement of football; fans want to be fully immersed into the game than just watching.

“Through the promotion, we take the 12th player, who bring an extra vibe to the game,” she said adding that the telco will continue playing a significant role to continuously improve the game of football.

“At TNM, we believe that every stakeholder plays a significant role to change the game of football. Therefore, TNM will continue coming up with off-the-pitch initiatives to provide added experience to all the stakeholders including supporters,” she said.

The promotion is aimed at continuing the development of the game at grassroots as winners channel half of the prize money towards a local team.

The promotion also has a daily SMS Trivia Questions component aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions. Four customers each win K50,000 every week.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451 or dial *451# to predict and access extra features. The SMS cost K50.

Meanwhile, Kamuzu Barracks moved two ladders up the 2023 Super League season from 8th to 6th — with 22 points from 16 matches played — after beating Dedza Dynamos 2-0 on Thursday, courtesy of goals from Gregory Nachipo in the 56th minute and Hope Namadzunda’s 63rd strike.

In another Thursday clash, Moyale Barracks drew 0-0 with Ekwendeni Hammers to move from 10th to 9th, tying on 19 points with Dedza Dynamos but separated by goal difference.

Defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who are eyeing for their 5th consecutive TNM Super League title — drew 0-0 with Mafco FC on Wednesday and squandered the chance to dislodge Silver Strikers and Chitipa United at the top of the 2023 season.

Silver Strikers and team of the moment in the 2023 TNM Super League season, Chitipa United, share 32 points at the top but are separated by goal difference.

Chitipa United beat Karonga United 2-0 last Sunday from goals scored by Ramadan Mtafu and China Chirwa while Silver Strikers managed to overcome Blue Eagles 2-1 through Chinsisi Maonga and Stain Davie while the cops of Nankhaka’s consolation was courtesy of Lanken Mwale.

From 16 games played of 9 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses in which they scored 24 goals against 9, Silver are at the top while Chitipa United have won 10, drew 2 and lost 4 and from their goals scored and conceded, the difference is 7 while Silver Strikers is 13.

The defending champions are third with 31 points 16 games of 8 wins, 7 draws and 1 loss in which they scored 28 goals against 8.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers drew 1-1 with Red Lions on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium while Extreme FC drew 0-0 with Civil Service United.

The Nomads are 4th with 29 points from 8 wins, 5 draws, 3 losses — scoring 18 goals and conceding 8 while Civil Service United are 6th with 20 points with 5th place occupied by Ekwendeni Hammers (24 points).

Perching in the relegation zone are Red Lions 14th (15 points), Mighty Tigers 15th (14 points) and debutantes Extreme FC 16th with 10 points from 2 wins, 4 draws and 10 losses.

Nyasa Big Bullets go into the second round with their eyes on their shoulders as they gun for the 5th consecutive title of the total of 16 since the inception of the top flight league. Formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets, they were the inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).

Interestingly, none has beaten the record as top goalscorer since Big Bullets former striker, Ganizani Malunga who scored 28 in 2002/03 season while Mighty Wanderers’ former player Aggrey Kanyenda came close with 26 in 2005-06 as well as Heston Munthali then for MDC United with 24 in 2001/02.

The Bullets’ Hassan Kajoke and Silver’s Khuda Muyaba hit the net 21 times — 2020-21 for Kajoke and 2019 for Muyaba.

Their Bullets 2022 runners-up are Blue Eagles with 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks on third place; Mighty Wanderers finished 4th position and Silver Strikers on 5th.