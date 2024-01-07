Nyasa Big Bullets complete historic quadruple

* After bagging the Super League, FDH Bank Cup and the inaugural Castel Challenge Cup

* Lanjesi Nkhoma named as Man of the Match and is also the Airtel Top 8’ Top Goalscorer

Nyasa Bullets have completed a historic quadruple by sweeping all silverware, the last one being the Airtel Top 8 following their 2-1 victory on Saturday over Mafco at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The People’s Team have added one more silverware on their shelf after bagging the Super League, FDH Bank Cup and the inaugural Castel Challenge Cup.

On top of that Lanjesi Nkhoma, named as Saturday’s Man of the Match after being the hero of the day by netting a brace, is also the Airtel Top 8’ Top Goalscorer.

Lanjesi put the Bullets in the lead in the 22nd minute when he tapped in a superb cross from Anthony Nfune and while searching for a second ball, the Bullets were demoralised by an own goal from defender Nickson Nyasulu in the 34th minute.

The own goal, which was largely due to a communication breakdown between defender Clyde Senaji, Nyasulu and goalkeeper Clever Mkungula to end the first half at 1-1.

After recess, Bullets put behind the unexpected equaliser and started afresh terrorising the soldiers at will and Mafco had to thank Mikuwa who went on deny Mwaungulu in the 50th minute, saving the pint sized midfielder’s thunderous shot.

Then the Bullets were awarded a penalty by referee Mayamiko Kanjere after tricky forward Phodo was fouled in the box in 70th minute but impressive Mikuwa saved Nyasulu’s weak penalty.

But Nkhoma was not done as he fired a thunderbolt on a rebound which hit the roof of the net giving Mikuwa no chance and while Mafco fought on, it was too late to recover as Kasonga’ headed wide in added on time.

In post-match interview, Mafco coach Prichard Mwansa said losing to Bullets twice in cup finals was a bitter pill to swallow: “We have lost. We are not happy. We have lost to them twice in cup finals. It’s painful. But it wasn’t a bad play.

“We managed to equalise then conceded a penalty. The goalkeeper managed to save the penalty but the defenders were slow to recover and we conceded that second goal,” he said while applauding his charges for a battle well fought.

“But I am proud of my players. They played well. We have managed to reach two finals. It’s not a joke. We were just unfortunate not to win a cup,” he said.

Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa goes down in history as the most successful in five consecutive season in which he has won the TNM Super League since when the Zimbabwean was hired in 2018.

He thanked Bullets family for their support in making history, saying: “It has been the togetherness in the team. We are talking of the supporters, the players, the technical panel and also the management and the secretariat.

After winning his 5th consecutive TNM Super League title Pasuwa revealed that his good relationship with his players, which is of utmost importance for every coach’s success.

“It hasn’t been easy to win these titles,” he told nyasabigbullets.com. “One area is to have control of your dressing room. These players need a special bond with their head coach.

“You need to be closer to them. If I can tell you, I always visit all these players, I know where they live and I eat what they eat. So when they are playing football, they play for you even if the going gets tough, they alsways give everything for you — and that’s has been the key secret.

He described the 2023 season as one of the toughest since he took charge of the Bullets five years ago — and never missing a step — in which the champions endured congested fixtures in the past four months to winning the TNM Super League title.

On top of the domestic assignments, the Bullets had to honour four tough Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League international matches — two being two legs against one of Africa’s top sides, TP Mazembe.

They also had to defend the FDH Bank Cup title which they managed in October, and remain with two competitions to wrap up the 2023 calendar, went on to win the Castel Challenge Cup last month and now the Airtel Top 8.

Nyasa Big Bullets — formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets — have won the Super League title for 17 — as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022 and 2023.

The Super League was created in 1986 and was first sponsored by Gillet Nacet, which was composed of eight teams — five from Blantyre & Districts Football League (BDFL) and three from Lilongwe & Districts Football League (LDFL).

Silver Strikers follow as winners — 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013 while Bullets arch rivals Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017).

Defunct ESCOM United won it twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers, now known as Mighty Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); defunct MDC United (1988) and Kamuzu Barracks (2016).—Additional reporting by Fam.mw