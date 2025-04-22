Nyasa Big Bullets Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal second leg against Creck Sporting Club scheduled for Saturday, April 26 at 0-0

The first leg tie at Kamuzu Stadium on April 12

* Mighty Wanderers’ go into the second leg with a 1-0 lead Karonga United at Karonga Stadium scheduled for the next day at Karonga Stadium

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed that the second leg of the Airtel Top 8 2025 quarterfinal between Creck Sporting Club and defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — whose first leg ended 0-0 at Kamuzu Stadium on April 12 — will be played on Saturday, April 26, at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe.

While the second leg clash between Karonga United and Mighty Wanderers, which the Nomads won 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium last Saturday, is scheduled for the following day, Sunday, April 27, at Karonga Stadium.

In its 7th edition, Nyasa Big Bullets have won the trophy three times (2020-21, 2023 and 2024) but they did not participate in the 2019 edition as they were served with a one-year ban following unrest by their supporters after losing to Blue Eagles 1-0 in the final.

The goal was scored under controversial circumstances after referee Misheck Juba awarded a late penalty to Blue Eagles, which was well executed by Stuart Mbunge leading to the supporters unrest that resulted in their suspension from the competition for one season.

Wanderers lifted the trophy in 2022 season beating their Blantyre City rivals, Nyasa Bullets in post match penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

In 2018 season, the Nomads were ousted from the competition by the Bullets 2-1 in the semifinals while Silver Strikers won the inaugural title in 2017 and Blue Eagles in 2018.

The other second legs are Silver Strikers hosting Moyale and Civil Service United v Mzuzu City Hammers. Only Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers have played in all the seasons of the tournament — which pits top eight teams in the previous season of the TNM Super League.

The honours list in the TNM Super League 2024 had Silver Strikers as champions; Mighty Wanderers as runners-up; Nyasa Big Bullets (3rd place); Mzuzu City Hammers (4th), Civil Service United (5th), Creck Sporting (6th), Karonga United (7th) and Moyale (8th).