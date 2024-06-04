Nyamilandu seeks for brighter future for COSAFA coaches

* Our ambition is to elevate the standards of football in COSAFA to world class standards so that we can be competitive on the global stage



By Duncan Mlanjira

In looking ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Africa qualifiers taking place from tomorrow and next week, Council of Confederation of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) executive committee member, Walter Nyamilandu-Manda — who is chairperson of the regional body’s technical & development committee — emphasises that the ultimate goal is to ensure that sooner than later, COSAFA must win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a decade and bounce back strongly on the international stage with at least two teams qualifying to the FIFA World Cup.

Nyamilandu gave his insight during the first technical study group symposium (TSG) symposium that COSAFA organised May 23-24 that was aimed at turning around performance of its members with the view of increasing the number of teams that qualify to the FIFA World Cup and the AFCON — by taking advantage of the expanded number of teams that will participate at these two prestigious tournaments.

On its COSAFA Show on the symposium, whose subject matter was the driving force of football within the region and beyond — under the theme; ‘Bridging the gap of Technical Excellence’ — Nyamilandu emphasised that its purpose was towards improving the performance of the COFASA teams in international competitions.

This is ahead of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup that started on November 13 from which 10 teams will qualify and that sees Malawi Flames in Group H alongside fellow COSAFA side Namibia and Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea,Liberia and Sao Tome e Principe.

Zambia are in Group E with Morocco, Congo, Tanzania, Niger and Eritrea while South Africa, Zimbabwe and Lesotho at in Group C with Benin, Rwanda and Nigeria.

Angola, Eswatini, Mauritius and Cape Verde in Group D with Libya and Cameroon; Seychelles in Group F with Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Kenya, The Gambia and Burundi while Mozambique and Botswana are in Group G with Somalia, Algeria, Guinea and Uganda.

Comoros, Madagascar are in Group I with Mali,Ghana, Central African Republic and Chad.

The other groups are Group A of Egypt, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia and Djibouti with Group B having Senegal, Congo DR, Mauritania, Togo, Sudan and South Sudan.

In his speech at the symposium, Nyamilandu said it was pleasing to see that it attracted high profile officials that are leading football in the respective members of COSAFA.

“Our ambition is to elevate the standards of football in COSAFA to world class standards so that we can be competitive on the global stage,” he said. “Given the competitive landscape we are faced with, we ought to be realistic by benchmarking ourselves with the best in the world so that we can challenge ourselves to do the extra-ordinary.”

He added that the COSAFA is more than competitions, saying: “Given this enormous task, COSAFA also needs to evolve by going beyond organising competitions to playing a significant role in shaping and influencing how the game should be played.

“We realise that competitions on their own, are not a sufficient ingredient for being successful on the global stage. It is the technical elements that are crucial to providing a strong foundation for football to flourish.

“It therefore goes without saying that to make a meaningful difference in this highly competitive environment, it takes a brilliant coach to assemble high quality players to play football the right way with the right mindset.

“This underscores the importance of equipping the coaches with the right technical know-how, grooming the players to acquire the right skills and training the teams to embrace the right tactical style of play.”

He went on to say that COSAFA cannot afford to sit back and watch its members struggle in competitions organised by FIFA or CAF when the region has the capability of doing more than running competitions.

“We have noted with growing concern that our teams are still playing second fiddle to teams from West and North Africa,” he said and shared a snapshot of how COSAFA has fared over the years on the international stage.

FIFA rankings

The top six COSAFA teams namely South Africa, Zambia, Angola, Namibia, Madagascar and Mozambique are ranked number 59/10, 86/18, 94/20, 106/23 109/and 110/26 respectively in the World and Africa respectively.

FIFA World Cup

Ever since Angola and South Africa qualified for the World Cup in 2006 and 2010 respectively, COSAFA has failed to make it past the qualifying rounds of the prestigious tournament.

AFCON

COSAFA has won the Africa Cup of Nations twice through South Africa and Zambia in 1996 and 2012 respectively. On most occasions, COSAFA teams that have qualified for the AFCON have been booted out in the group stages.

CAF Club Championship

The last time COSAFA won it was in 1995 and 2016 through Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively. The closest we have come recently is to reach the finals in 2021 and semi-finals in 2023 through Kaiser Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

“It is interesting to note that it is only clubs from South Africa that are punching above their weight in the CAF Champions League.

“Given this background, we are determined to reverse this undesirable trend by finding a winning solution for our teams to conquer and dominate continental competitions that are organised by FIFA or CAF, be it the World Cup or the Africa Cup of Nations for both men and women.”

Nyamilandu said the TSG symposium, which was the first of its kind, should be the turning point where the region can draw a line in the sand for COSAFA to become the head of African football and not the tail. And on the solutions for growth, he said COSAFA is geared to support its members with various programs and tools for growth and excellence.

“We are prepared to provide our members with cutting edge solutions that will make the national teams and clubs competitive on the global stage. It is worth noting that the game has become very scientific hence the need to embrace innovation and to embark on R&D to devise robust coaching methods.

“We are geared to play our rightful role in championing the much-needed change by introducing modern ways of coaching players and effective ways of leading the teams.”

He also emphasised that at “this defining moment, COSAFA and its members must seize the opportunity of increased number of teams with the expanded AFCON and the FIFA World Cup, saying: “Our ultimate goal is to ensure that sooner than later, COSAFA must win the Africa Cup of Nations after a decade and bounce back strongly on the international stage with at least two teams qualifying to the World Cup.

“We cannot afford to miss this opportunity anymore particularly when you consider that COSAFA is naturally endowed with exceptional talent.

Meanwhile, Malawi Flames regrouped yesterday ahead of the qualifiers FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers against Sao Tome on Thursday, June 6 at Bingu National Stadium before traveling to Malabo to face Equatorial Guinea on Monday, June 10.

Tunisia, lead the group after winning their Marchday 1 & 2 matches against São Tomé e Principe (4-0) and 1-0 away win against the Flames at Bingu.

They tied on six points with Equatorial Guinea but FIFA has forfeited their two wins of 1-0 each against Namibia and Liberia for featuring an ineligible player, Emilio Nsue — who scored both goals.

Following FIFA’s decision in which the west African country lost 0-3 each, the Equatoguineans droped to the bottom of the group — joining São Tomé e Principe without a point.

Namibia and Tunisia share six points apiece and both have same goal difference of five while Liberia and the Flames also tie on three points but are now 3rd and 4th respectively as they are separated by goal difference.

Namibia — who have been energised following the FIFA decision as they have been awarded three points and three goals making their total of goals at five, will meet Liberia on neutral venue in Johannesburg, South Africa while on Sunday, June 9, São Tomé e Principe will face Liberia on a neutral venue in Oudja, Morocco as Namibia host Tunisia again in Johannesburg.

The qualifying matches started in November and the next qualifying matchdays will be in 2025 (March, September, October and November) and Mabedi’s side need to win both Matchday 3 & 4 qualifiers to accumulate nine points to stay in contention.

To be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada, the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is through a complex qualification as the finals will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams.

The top team from each group after Match Day 10 shall earn an automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals and additionally, the four best second-placed teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.

Though ranked 188 as of April’s FIFA Rankings while the Flames are at 125, São Tomé shouldn’t be underrated at all as in February and March, they were edged out of the preliminary round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 by South Sudan after 1-1 result from both legs with South Sudan qualifying for the next round through an away goal rule.

The Flames coach’s Patrick Mabedi’s 26-man squad has Nyasa Big Bullets contributing five players — goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu, defender Precious Sambani and midfielders Lanjesi Nkhoma, Lloyd Aaron and Patrick Mwaungulu.

Nine players are from Silver Strikers alone — goalkeeper George Chikooka, who holds five clean sheets in the nine TNM Super League 2024 title race matches, as well as Maxwell Paipi, Tatenda M’balaka, McDonald Lameck, Nickson John Mwase in defence and Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Macheso, Uchizi Vunga and Chikondi Kamanga in midfield.

Mighty Wanderers have defenders Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaiya midfielders Blessings Singini, Wisdom Mpinganjira and missing in the usual call up for strikers are Gaddie Chirwa and Christopher Kumwembe.

Kumwembe, who netted his team’s first goal in their 3-1 triumph over Dedza Dynamos on Saturday picked up an injury and missing on Mabedi’s list of foreign-based players is striker Gabadhino Mhango.

The coached named six foreign-based players — goalkeeper Brighton Munthali (Black Leopards, South Africa); defender Denis Chembezi (Al-Qasim SC, Iraq); captain John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique); Zambia based trio of strikers Chifundo Mphasi (Kabwe Warriors) and Chawanangwa Kaonga, midfielder Robert Saizi (both ZANACO) as well as USA-based striker Henry Mwayi Kumwenda (Butler Men’s Soccer).

Other players are goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets); defendersPrecious Sambani (Nyasa Big Bullets); midfielders Lanjesi Nkhoma, Lloyd Aaron and Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets).