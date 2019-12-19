Nyamilandu enticing Arsene Wenger to conduct an assessment of Malawi football

By Duncan Mlanjira

Re-elected Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu says he had a fruitful discussion with the head of FIFA Technical, Arsène Wenger to conduct an assessment of Malawi football with the view to devise a solution that can improve the Flames’ style of play.

Nyamilandu met the former English Premiership side Arsenal in Doha, Qatar where he is attending the FIFA Club World Cup where he also had a chance to rub shoulders with David Beckham, the former captain for England and Manchester United.

Nyamilandu said the meeting was not specially arranged for Malawi but that they were just socializing before the matches at the lounge of the Khalifa Stadium.

“My discussions have been taking place with FIFA Technical Team to help us introduce an ideal Football Philosophy for Malawi.

“I took advantage of the trip to follow up on this matter having initiated this conversation with them last year,” he said.

With Beckham, he said they just cracked jokes: “He is a very cheerful person.”

He also said he met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and assured him that he will come to Malawi next year.

“He said that it was unfortunate that he failed to make it last time due to challenges with the runway at Chileka Airport and he promised that he will make good of his pledge.

“He is very much committed including his entire team. As far as they are concerned, they have unfinished business in Malawi and they are excited about the prospect of coming to Malawi,” he said.

The Frenchman Wenger was the manager of Arsenal from 1996 to 2018, where he was the longest-serving and most successful in the club’s history.

His contribution to English football through changes to scouting, players’ training, and diet regimens revitalised Arsenal and aided the globalisation of the sport in the 21st century, as according to his resume on Wikipedia.

After he stepped down as Arsenal manager, FIFA roped him in to head its technical team.