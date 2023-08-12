Ntopwa Super Queens grouped with reigning CAF Women’s Champions League champs Green Buffaloes of Zambia in COSAFA qualifiers

* Alongside Botswana’s Double Action Ladies and Lesotho Defence Force after the draw conducted on Thursday

* Group B has Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa); Olympic de Moroni (Comoros); Costa do Sol (Mozambique) and Young Buffaloes (Eswatini)

* For the 8-Team tournament set to take place in Durban between August 30 and 8 September

By Duncan Mlanjira

In their maiden appearance in Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League, Malawi’s Ntopwa Super Queens are pitted in Group A of the Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) qualifiers together with reigning champions, Green Buffaloes of Zambia in COSAFA.

They are alongside Botswana’s Double Action Ladies and Lesotho Defence Force after the draw that was conducted on Thursday, August 10 for the 8-Team tournament set to take place in Durban between August 30 and 8 September.

Group B has Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa); Olympic de Moroni (Comoros); Costa do Sol (Mozambique) and Young Buffaloes (Eswatini) and a report on CAFonline says the tournament’s fixtures will be issued out in due course.

The report further says Green Buffaloes have become regulars of the tournament, along with Botswana’s Double Action, who are both making their third appearance.

The inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League champions are Mamelodi Sundowns, who claimed the 2021 title are expected to carry the favourites tag in Group B alongside Olympic de Moron — who finished fourth at last year’s edition after impressive performances that saw them advance from the group stages in their maiden appearance.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals to determine the two teams that will battle it out for the single spot reserved for the COSAFA region at the CAF Women’s Champions League set to take place in Cote d’Ivoire between November 5-19.

Ntopwa Super Queens won the 2022 FAM National Women’s Championship after beating Lilongwe-based side Ascent Academy 5-3 in post-match penalties at the Mpira Stadium in May with the individual awards going to their head coach Isaac Jomo Osman as the Best Coach.

Vanessa Chikupira of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC won the Golden Boot accolade after scoring 11 goals.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has raised by 32% the Women’s Football League from K60 million to K79 million as the season kicks off this weekend.

A report by Fam.mw indicates that this has resulted in the increase of prizes at all levels with this season’s champions set to walk away with K8 million from K3 million while the runners-up and third placed teams prizes have been increased from K2 million to K4 million and K750,000 to K2 million respectively.

At Regional level, the winner will get K4 million from K2 million while the runners up and third placed teams will receive K1.5 million and K1 million from K1 million and K500,000 respectively.

Individual awards have been increased from K50,000 to K100,000 at Regional level and K100,000 to K200,000 at national level.

Fam.mw quotes FAM general secretary, Alfred Gunda as saying this has come about after successful discussions with National Women’s Football Association on increasing the value and competitiveness of the leagues in support of the professionalization agenda.

“We are delighted that we have made progress in raising the prizes of the Leagues and this will help to increase competition and support the development of the Women’s teams at all levels,” Gunda is quoted as saying.

On her part, the association’s chairperson, Adelaide Magogo said the sponsorship increase was the most exciting news that Malawi women’s football had been waiting for, while thanking FAM “for living up to the pledge of ‘Raising the Bar”.

“Over 175% increase in the champions’ prize is a great commitment to the professionalism drive we embarked on,” she told the media. “This is a clear demonstration that FAM is serious about developing Women’s football in the country. The news will excite the teams and As NWFA we are looking forward to a new season.”

On his part, Ntopwa Super Queens owner and coach, Jomo Osman said the increase in prize money has inspired them “to work hard to be in the paying ranks”.

“We understand the difficult times we are living in,” he is quoted as saying. “Businesses are not doing well. Companies are unwilling to sponsor Women’s football but FAM is always with us and supporting Women’s Football growth. This is very commendable.”