NRB launches 2025-2030 strategic plan

* To help NRB to improve identity registration and achieve universal and inclusive legal identity thereby having national ID’s accessible to everyone

* Some of the costs to access the national ID have been waived as NRB is rolling out services to be closer to people especially in the rural communities

By Lesnat Kenan, MANA

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has launched 2025-2030 strategic plan aiming at building inclusive, secure and accessible national identity (ID) system.

Speaking during the commemoration of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) National ID Day and the launch of the 2025–2030 NRB Strategic Plan at Sunbird Hotel in Lilongwe, Minister of Homeland Security, Ezekiel Ching’oma, emphasised that the strategic plan will ensure legal and efficient service delivery by the NRB.

“This five-year strategic plan is a great milestone as it will help NRB to improve identity registration and achieve universal and inclusive legal identity thereby having national ID’s accessible to everyone.

“This is why some of the costs to access the national ID have been waived,” said the Minister, who added that the ministry in collaboration with NRB is rolling out services to be closer to people especially in the communities at the traditional authority level to improve access to registration, renewal or replacement of IDs.

NRB’s Principal Secretary, Mphatso Sambo added that the strategic plan will help NRB to improve its operations regardless of geographical location.

He stated that the national ID registration encompasses birth, death, and marriage registration as part of civil registration processes, ensuring that all marriages are recorded within the national registration and identification system.

He emphasised that NRB has been given a mandate to ensure that all marriages are registered.

United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) representative, Fenella Frost affirmed commitment to supporting Malawi, including the NRB to achieve its sustainable goals in ensuring that every Malawian has an ID.

He added the UNDP will continue providing technical support to NRB in order to foster digital transformation in all identification processes.

The National ID day was commemorated under the theme; ‘My Identity, My Umbrella’.

* Weather update