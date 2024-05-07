Norwegian government committed to ensuring Malawians register for votes

Appreciating NRB National Registration & Identification System

* As MEC reaches out to all electoral stakeholders on the new electoral laws, elections calendar, new constituency and ward boundaries

* The newly amended electoral laws will ensure law and order in the electoral process towards aspired free and credible general election

By Evance Chisiano, Andrew Mkonda & George Mponda, MANA

Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Ingrid Marie Mikelsen says her government is committed to ensuring more Malawians register and access national identity cards so they can vote in next year’s general election.

Mikelsen said this today when she inspected the National Registration Bureau (NRB) offices at Karonga District Council, saying: “Elections are coming up in a year from now and we need more people to access the national identity cards so that they can vote.

“Since 2016, Norway has pumped in more than K5 billion supporting the NRB with National Registration & Identification System and we are proud to see a well functioning registration system in Malawi.”

On his part, Principal Secretary for NRB in the Ministry of Homeland Security, Mphatso Sambo said they are currently in the 8th phase of the national identity card outreach to all eligible individuals.

“NRB will register all eligible candidates who want to get a national ID,” he said. “We don’t register people for elections. We only support the electoral process through the registration of Malawians for them to access the national ID.

Sambo explained that NRB will also launch a mop up exercise in all districts from June 1 whereby all people who were missed in phase 8 will be reached for them to get their national identity cards.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is determined to reach out to all electoral stakeholders across the country in order to inform them on the new electoral laws, elections calendar, new constituency and ward boundaries among others.

MEC chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale made the remarks on Monday in Lilongwe when he opened a day-long electoral stakeholders training in readiness for the September 16, 2025, tripartite elections.



“We are happy because where ever we have gone so far, people are showing interest to know the electoral amendments. And this is quite encouraging,” he said, adding that electoral stakeholders have a mandate to sensitise the general public on the electoral changes and the need to follow electoral guidelines in order to avoid irregularities.

“The commission will apply stiff punishments to those not adhering to electoral laws including disqualification and fines of up to K10 million and those who will commit criminal laws during the process will be handed over to the police and the law will take its course.” he said.

Lilongwe District Commissioner, Lawford Palani commended MEC for the move, saying it will give enough time for the stakeholders to sensitise the public on the changes.

He then advised members of district elections supervisory team (DEST) and multiparty liaison committee to start meeting in readiness for the tripartite elections.

On his part, Central Region youth director for Freedom Party, Bazilio Kasamba asked MEC to also involve those working in courts during such trainings so that they should also explain what happens when electoral issues have been taken to courts.

He, however, expressed commitment that all political parties will preach the correct information to the rural masses gained from the training that brought together members of DEST, Lilongwe multiparty liaison committee, registered political party representatives, traditional, religious leaders and the media.

In another development, MEC Commissioner responsible for media & civic education, Francis Kasaira says the newly amended electoral laws will ensure law and order in the electoral process towards aspired free and credible general election.

“The laws are meant to provide order in the field of play for all contesters,” Kasaira said in Blantyre during stakeholders awareness meeting on Monday. “The amended laws will ensure credible elections which should be accepted by all electoral stakeholders.

He was responding to questions from the stakeholders — chiefs, party, youth, civil society organisations, faith leaders — that sought clarifications on the amended electoral laws.

“You have a big role to play in the 2025 general elections,” Kasaira said and called on those that attended the awareness meeting to further disseminate information about the amended electoral laws to their subjects to ensure they are aware of what the law says about the elections.

District Commissioner for Blantyre, Alex Mdooko called on political parties to follow proper procedures before holding campaign meetings.

He observed that some campaigners bypass office of the District Commissioners and the police when holding campaign meetings, adding that “this is not procedural as this create conflicts in case another campaigner book the same venue.”

Mdooko, therefore, called on political parties to be cooperative with his office to ensure order during the campaign meetings.

“Electoral stakeholders have roles and responsibilities to ensure that elections are violence free. Some stakeholders forget their roles and responsibilities and in the end the DC is left alone to deal with electoral conflicts,” he said, whioe assuring MEC that the Council will work diligently to ensure smooth electoral process.

He also called on party representative to instill sense of responsibility and patriotism among the youth whom he said are mostly exploited to cause chaos during campaign meetings.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) district governor for Blantyre Rural, Peter Bell commended MEC for organising the stakeholders awareness saying the meeting provided great opportunity for the stakeholders to get reliable information on electoral issues ahead of the 2025 general elections.