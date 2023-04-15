Normal winter season anticipated over Malawi

Observed dekadal and cumulative seasonal rainfall as percentage of normal for Malawi

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services has forecasted that normal winter season is anticipated over the country, saying the season is characterized by generally warm conditions with cold to very cold episodes accompanied by drizzle or rain locally known as Chiperoni conditions.

This is contained the the Department’s 10-day weather and agrometeorological (dekadal) bulletin of April 11-20, whose outlook is anticipation of wet conditions during the second dekad of April.

“The anticipated dekadal rainfall amounts are expected to be within the normal to above normal categories of the historical dekadal amount for majority of areas over northern half of the country with normal to below normal ranges over southern half of the country.

“Farmers are advised to continuously follow weather forecasts and advisories during the growing season for proper planning and utilization of the weather and climate information and services in their various agricultural activities.”

On the rainfall activities that were experienced over northern, central and some southern areas, the Met. Department said this resulted in “generally normal to above normal rainfall amounts over central western areas of the country and northern areas while majority of areas over southern Malawi registered normal to below normal rainfall amounts”.

Stations that recorded at least 50.0mm of rainfall during this period included Nkhata Bay Meteorological Station which recorded 179.mm in 8 rainy days; Namitete in Lilongwe recorded 148.0mm in 2 rainy days; Karonga Meteorological station recorded 130.0mm in 8 rainy days.

Kasiya in Lilongwe recorded 122.0mm in 4 rain days; Mzimba Meteorological station 112.0mm in 6 rainy days; Baka Research station in Karonga 103.0mm in 7 rainy days; Lifuwu Agriculture Research Station in Salima 92.0mm in 2 rainy days.

Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba 88.3mm in 7 rainy days; Nathenje Agriculture in Lilongwe 86.5mm in 4 rainy days; Chichiri Meteorological station in Blantyre 80.5mm; Chintheche Agriculture in Nkhata Bay 79.9mm in 6 rainy days.

Makanjila in Mangochi 79.6mm in 3 rainy days; Mbawa Research station in Mzimba 76.0mm in 8 rainy days; Mzuzu Airport 56.8mm in 6 rainy days and Nkhotakota Meteorological station 55.1mm in 1 rainy day.

“As high as 8 rainy days were registered in some northern areas of the country with less rainy days over southern areas. Since the start of October 2022 to 10 April 2023, normal to above normal cumulative rainfall amounts have been experienced over majority of areas of the country — with outright above normal rainfall amounts over southern Malawi and in parts of lakeshore areas.”

Air temperature

During the period between April 1-10, the country experienced warm to hot conditions, with mean daily maximum temperatures ranging from 23.0°C at Mzuzu Meteorological station to 33.1°C at Ngabu Meteorological station in Chikwawa.

Mean daily minimum temperatures had ranged from 15.8°C at Mzimba Meteorological station to 22.7°C at Ngabu Meteorological station.

Relative humidity

Air over Malawi was generally moist with mean daily relative humidity values recorded from various weather stations had ranged from 67% at Ngabu Meteorological station to 86% at Bvumbwe Meteorological station in Thyolo.

During the period under review, most parts of Malawi experienced light to moderate wind speeds. Daily average wind speeds measured at a height of two metres above the ground level across the country had ranged from 1.3km per hour at Bolero Meteorological station in Rumphi district to 13.8km per hour at Chitipa Meteorological station.

Sunshine hours

Generally medium to long hours of bright sunshine were observed over Malawi during the second dekad of March 2023. Mean daily values had ranged from 6.0 hours per day at Mzuzu Meteorological station to 8.7 hours per day at Ngabu Meteorological station and consequently the amount of Solar Radiation had ranged from 8.6 to 12.5 cal/cm2/day.

“There was continued good spatial and temporal distribution of rainfall in most central and northern areas of the country with relatively dry conditions over southern areas of the country.

“The rainfall experienced during the dekad under review particularly over central and northern areas supported maturity of maize as well as growth and development of rice.

“Furthermore, the rains ensured continued availability of water for livestock as well as growth and development of pastures. The relatively dry conditions experienced over southern Malawi helped those affected by floods to set themselves on the path of recovery as some were reported working on their fields as well as housing.

“The maize crop is reportedly at maturity to drying stage over majority of central and northern regions of the country while farmers whose fields were spared from destruction as a result of flooding due to heavy rains induced by Tropical Cyclone Freddy were harvesting.

Furthermore, in majority of soya beans and tobacco growing districts in the country, farmers are harvesting in readiness for the 2023/2024 agricultural marketing season as the Ministry of Agriculture has announced minimum farm gate prices for various agricultural commodities for the 2022/2023 season.

“However, the country has had negative episodes during the season, among others; flooding over majority of the southern districts with reported cases of crop wash-aways, destruction of property and death of Human beings as well livestock.

“On the other extreme, prolonged dry spells were experienced in the months of January and February over some parts of Karonga district. These disasters have potential of negatively affecting the good crop stand thereby affecting production at national scale.

“As the season is now tailing off, farmers have now shifted their attention to preparation for winter cropping including those affected by destruction as a result of heavy rains experienced during Tropical Cyclone Freddy.”

