Nomads adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) on Tuesday set strict conditions for clubs that have resolved to continue training in the wake of suspension of local sporting activities due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu emphasized the need for the clubs to train under close supervision and strict health guidelines where hygiene is not compromised.

Such measures include but not limited to hand wash before and after training with detergents as the first step to demonstrate seriousness to protect players from contracting Covid-19.

Meanwhile, former Silver Strikers midfielder, Alick Zulu has called it quits from playing active football after a a successful career of many years.

The midfielder confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, saying he has done his part and needs to pave way for new blood.

Zulu said he is now concentrating much on his professional job as a mechanical and assisting in coaching Santhe Admarc FC, a team that plays in Central Region Association Football (CRFA) league division II.

‘‘It was a long journey and I believe I have done my part in football and it is time for the up-and-coming footballers to continue where I have stopped,’’ he said.

He said he already stopped playing because of ankle injury he got when he was playing friendly game between Santhe Admarc Football Club and Mchinji Boma Stars in Mchinji.

Zulu believed that he had achieved his dreams of playing football in big team in the country like Silver Strikers and encourages young footballers to concentrate much on football and school if they want to achieve the goals of playing for in big professional teams.

‘‘Young footballers should take football as a business and learn from the experienced ones if their want to achieve the goals in their career,’’ he said.

Zulu was part of Silver Strikers 2016 and 2017 squad before he was denied to be loaned to Karonga United in 2018.

He then joined Engineering Battalion FC, a team that was playing in Central Region Football Association premier division before he returned home.—Additional reporting by By Lucky Millias, MANA