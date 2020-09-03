No new COVID-19 related deaths recorded 3 days into September

By Duncan Mlanjira

From the 247 COVID-19 tests that have been done in the past 24 hours of Thursday, the country registered no new COVID-19 related deaths and this has been the trend three days into the month of September.

In his situation report, co-chairperson of the presidential taskforce on COVID-19, Dr John Phuka as of Thursday evening, Malawi has registered 14 new cases and 16 new recoveries.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, there haven’t been no new COVID-19 related deaths. Tuesday recorded 10 new cases identified; Wednesday had three new and Thursday had 14, brining the total to 27 in three days.

Of the new cases, 12 are locally transmitted infections of which seven are from Lilongwe and five from Blantyre while two are imported cases that were identified at the Mwanza border during routine screening of people entering the country.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,593 cases of which 175 deaths and of these cases, 1,129 are imported infections and 4,464 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 3,516 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,902.

So far, there have been 46,036 COVID-19 tests that have been conducted in 45 COVID-19 testing sites.

Dr. Phuka says as the fight COVID-19 pandemic continues, the focus should also be on other disease priorities that continue affecting the country such as malaria, TB, HIV, non-communicable diseases (high blood pressure, diabetes), sexual and reproductive and immunization services.

“Let me point out that these essential services are still being provided in all our health facilities and designated outreach clinics.

“Let me also encourage the public to seek health care early as whenever necessary and also utilize the Chipatala Cha Pa Foni platform by dialling 54747.

“Those on long term treatment should ensure that they have pre-stocked medication and that they are adhering to the medication,” says Dr. Phuka.