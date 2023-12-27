No Malawian referee makes the grade for AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023

* List comprises highly experienced match officials from across the continent



* Who have officiated at a number of CAF and FIFA international competitions

Maravi Express

Of the list of 56 match officials (26 referees and 30 assistant referees) that Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, no Malawian has been included to officiate at the continent’s football fiesta scheduled for January 13 to February 11.

Seven have made it from the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA), with just one as centre ref, Abongile Tom from South Africa.

Assistant referees from the COSAFA are two from Angola (Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos, Lopes Ivanildo Oliveira) and one each from Mozambique (Arsenio Chadreque Maringule); Madagascar (Dimbiniaina Andriatianarivelo); Lesotho (Souru Phatsoane) and Zambia (Diana Chicotesha) — a female alongside Carine Atezambong from Cameroon.

There will be 12 video assistant referees (VAR) which has three females — Akhona Zennith Makalima from South Africa, Mukansanga Salima Rhadia from Rwanda and Rivet Maria Pakuita Cinquela from Mauritius.

Egypt and Morocco have contributed the most at seven — three referees each, two assistant referees each and also two each for VAR with five from Algeria(two refs, two assistants and 1 VAR) while the hosts Cote d’Ivoire have three (one ref,and two assistants).

CAF says the list comprises highly experienced match officials from across the continent who have officiated at a number of CAF and FIFA international competitions.

Meanwhile, Egypt are set to participate in the AFCON for the 26th time making it the team with the highest number of appearances and holding the record for the most titles won with 7 trophies in their cabinet.

The Pharaohs also hold the record for hosting the tournament more times than any other country, having staged the event five times, with the latest being in 2019.

Runners-up in the last edition in 2021, they aim to reclaim continental glory and return to the winner’s podium, which it hasn’t reached since the 2010 edition in Angola.

The seven-time winners have been placed in Group B and open their campaign against Mozambique on January 14 before dating Ghana on January 18 and Cape Verde on January 22.

They finished top of Group D of the qualifiers, accumulating 15 points from winning 5 matches and losing one match in the away match against Ethiopia in the second round. Egypt’s attack scored a total of 10 goals, while its defence conceded only three goals.

Player to Watch: Omar Marmoush

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga, is one of the key players to watch in Cote d’Ivoire.

The 24-year-old, known for his versatility as a left-winger and a striker, possesses speed, excellent dribbling skills, and the ability to easily penetrate the opponent’s defence.

Marmoush aims to showcase his technical abilities during the competition and demonstrate his goal-scoring prowess.

The Pharaohs are coached by Portuguese Rui Vitoria and the 53-year-old and his coaching style emphasises intense pressure and direct attacking play, particularly in the first half, while focusing on defensive solidity and counter-attacks in the second half.

Nigeria compete for the 20th time

With a rich history that includes three championships, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations for the 20th time.

They are in Group A with Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau and they open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, 2024 before meeting the hosts on January 18 and Guinea-Bissau on January 22.

The Super Eagles, known for their prowess and were quarterfinalists at Cameroon 2021, will be in Côte d’Ivoire armed with formidable arguments, particularly on the offensive front, boasting talents such as Victor Boniface, Terem Moffi, Moses Simon and 2023 African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen, the top scorer in the AFCON qualifiers with 10 goals, is undoubtedly the player to keep a close eye on throughout the competition as the Lagos native embarks on his third AFCON campaign.

Osimhen’s key asset lies in his exceptional speed with the ball, enabling long-range attacks and exploiting spaces left by the opposition.

His distinctive playing style, coupled with clinical finishing, has shone in the Italian championship.

Taking charge of the Nigerian national team in 2022, Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro, will be working in Africa’s flagship tournament for the first time.

A UEFA Cup finalist in 2005 with Braga, the 63-year-old is a pragmatic strategist and his tactical approach draws inspiration from his playing days at Torreense club, advocating possession-based football with an offensive objective.

Emphasizing intense and immediate counter-pressing when possession is lost, Peseiro’s coaching philosophy aligns with the dynamic style embraced by his squad.

Egypt’s AFCON achievements

* 1957: Champions

* 1959: Champions

* 1962: Runners-up

* 1963: Bronze Medal

* 1970: Bronze Medal

* 1972: Did not qualify

* 1974: Bronze Medal

* 1980: Fourth Place

* 1984: Fourth Place

* 1986: Champions

* 1988: Group Stage

* 1990: Group Stage

* 1992: Group Stage

* 1994: Quarter-finals

* 1996: Quarter-finals

* 1998: Champions

* 2000: Quarter-finals

* 2002: Quarter-finals

* 2004: Group Stage

* 2006: Champions

* 2008: Champions

* 2010: Champions

* 2012: Did not qualify

* 2013: Did not qualify

* 2015: Did not qualify

* 2017: Runner-up

* 2019: Round of 16

* 2021: Runners-up

Nigeria’s AFCON Achievements

* 1976: Bronze Medalists

* 1978: Bronze Medalists

* 1980: Champions

* 1984: Finalists

* 1988: Finalists

* 1990: Finalists

* 1992: Bronze Medalists

* 1994: Champions

* 2000: Finalists

* 2002: Bronze Medalists

* 2004: Bronze Medalists

* 2010: Bronze Medalists

* 2013: Champions

* 2019: Bronze Medalists—Info CAFonline