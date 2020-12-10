No changes to most teams on December FIFA world rankings; Malawi still at 132

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi national football team have maintained their position 132 in December’s FIFA world rankings and 32 in Africa, just like most countries following less games played.

Africa is led by Senegal (20 in the world) followed by Tunisia (26); Algeria (31); Morocco (35) and Nigeria (35) as the top five.

Egypt (49 in the world) follow on 6th in Africa; Cameroon (50 & 7th); Ghana (52 & 8th); Mali (57 & 9th) and Burkina Faso on 58 and 10th on the continent.

South Africa are on position 71 in the world and 13th in Africa to lead the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) followed by Zambia (90 & 19th in Africa); Mozambique (106 & 24th); Zimbabwe (108 & 25th) and Namibia (119 & 30th) as the top 5 of the region.

Malawi (123 & 32nd in Africa) are 6th at COSAFA level followed by Angola (125 & 33rd); Lesotho (143 & 41st); Botswana (146 & 42nd) and Eswatini (153 & 45th) to complete the top 10 from the region.

The world stage is being led by Belgium with 1780 points followed by France with 1755 points on second; Brazil with 1743 on third; England with 1670 on 4th and Portugal with 1645 on 5th.

Spain are 6th with 1645 points; Argentina 7th with 1642; Uruguay on 8th with 1639; Mexico on 9th with 1632 and Italy on 10th with 1625.