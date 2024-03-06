Nkhotakota floods displaces 1,638 under-5 children, 287 expectant mothers, 305 lactating mothers, 46 people with disabilities and 82 elderly persons

* Of the 14,176 people affected, 9,378 are in camps whereas 4,798 are staying with their relations

* Over 911 households affected in Karonga where about 516 people currently living in five relief camps

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & George Mponda, MANA

The flash floods in Nkhotakota has greatly affected vulnerable groups who have been left homeless and are in relief camps — a total of 1,638 under-five children; 287 expectant mothers; 305 lactating mothers; 46 people living with disabilities and 82 elderly persons.

This is contained in a preliminary report from Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) on Tuesday from the update it received from Nkhotakota District Council that indicates 14,176 people were affected — out of which 9,378 have been displaced and are in camps; whereas 4,798 are staying with their relations.

The Council also reported that it recorded six deaths and four injuries and out of the total number of the affected, 7,189 are men while 6,987 are females while 12 camps have been established in Traditional Authorities (T/As) Mphonde and Kanyenda.

DoDMA also reports that operations on search and rescue (SAR) team led by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is continuing with assistance and commitment of a local SAR team largely comprising fishermen — and so far the team has located, rescued and evacuated 1,100 people who were trapped in various areas.

However, most affected areas remain inaccessible by roads due to extensive damage caused by the floods as the main road, M005 — which connects Nkhotakota, Salima and Nkhata Bay — has been cut at Kaombe Bridge, Walemera and Nkoma.

“This impedes delivery of essential services — with humanitarian players largely relying on boats to reach affected areas,” says DoDMA’s in the statement, adding that in collaboration with various humanitarian partners, companies and individuals of goodwill, DoDMA has provided various relief items.

These include maize flour, maize, blankets, clothes, dignity kits, beddings, shelter materials (tents and tarpaulins) medical supplies, baby supplies (feeding bottles, diapers and baby wipes) and WASH materials (water treating chemicals, plates, cups, pails and mobile toilets).

“However, with the number of displaced communities increasing,” says DoDMA. “The above listed relief items are needed in large quantities and the department calls upon companies, organisations, humanitarian partners and individuals of goodwill to lend a helping hand.

Meanwhile, in Karonga, about 911 households in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu were affected from the over flooding of North Rukuru River following heavy and persistent rains in past few days.

Acting Director of Planning & Development for Karonga District Council, Khumbo Mkandawire disclosed this when DoDMA’s director of disaster response & recovery, Rev. Moses Chimphepo visited camps where flood survivors are currently seeking shelter.

Mkandawire reported that heavy rains on February 23 affected people along North Rukuru River and as of March 1, they registered a total of 4,555 affected and that about 516 people are currently living in five camps which have been set up by the Council at Zindi African Church, Kambwe, Kalambo.

She added that the Council has established five camps at Zindi African Church, Kambwe Noil, Kalambo, Kamilang’onga and Mwandosya and the DoDMA has assisted with K2 million for operational costs.

“It is also estimated that about 688.8 hectares of various crops been affected,” she said. “On relief intervention, the survivors need plates, blankets, cooking oil, maize flour, chlorine, reusable sanitary pads and torches.”

In his remarks, Chimphepo said DoDMA will soon provide some of the needed supplies which are needed in the camps and advised the Council to purchase and provide some of the critical supplies which it can afford as they await further support.

One of the flood survivors, Rose Simchimba appealed for the provision of mosquito nets, blankets and antiretroviral (ARV) drugs saying people lost their medication to the floods.

Acting District Commissioner (DC) for Karonga, Frank Mkandawire has since asked DoDMA to construct another dyke on the northern side of North Rukuru River, saying the Council cannot afford the construction of this permanent dyke, a solution to flooding which occurs annually in the area.

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to fly over the flood affected area on Monday to inspect the extent of the damage caused and in the meantime, Northern Region Water Board, Karonga District Health Office, UNFPA, UNICEF, Synod of Livingstonia Development Department, Paramount Chief Kyungu have donated assorted relief items to the survivors.