Nkhata Bay District Council calls for accountability reports from CSOs

The interface meeting with the CSOs

* Those that are still active to sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Council on their obligations

* The meeting’s outcome will go a long way in strengthening coordination and collaboration between CSOs and the Council

By Chisomo Kambandanga, MANA

On the paper, Nkhata Bay District has 33 civil society organisations (CSOs) but very few of them report their quarterly reports and this has prompted the Council to declare a deadline of February 16, 2024 for submissions.

During an interface meeting called on Wednesday to touch base with CSOs and certify those still active, Nkhata Bay District Council’s director of planning & development, Edgar Chihana advised those that from the 33 on paper that are still active to sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Council on their obligations as they operate in the district.

Chairperson for Nkhata Bay CSO Network, Michael Mwenechawa said the meeting’s outcome will go a long way in strengthening coordination and collaboration between CSOs and the Council — thereby improving service delivery.

“It has been a rare and fruitful meeting which discussed non-compliance on obligations by some CSOs such as failure to submit quarterly reports to the Council.

“Failure to sign MoU with the Council, under which we are operating, is against the requirements as stipulated by Non Governmental Regulatory Authority (NGORA),” he said, while emphasising that CSOs will continue providing checks and balances and provide relevant support to the Council.